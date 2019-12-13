3 match-ups we would love to see in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

The draw is on Monday

The group stage of this season's UEFA Champions League has concluded and there have not been a lot of surprises. Ajax and Inter Milan are the biggest casualties who have dropped to the Europa League, but pretty much the rest of Europe's elite remain on the grandest stage. The 'big five' leagues have dominated the competition this time around.

With 16 teams remaining, the draw for the first knockout stage will take place on Monday and the matches will be played throughout February and March. There are some really exciting sides on both sides of the draw, with some big clubs finishing second in their groups. We will surely witness some fascinating match-ups, after the draw in Switzerland.

Here are three of them that we would love to see in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

3. Chelsea vs Juventus

Happy return for Sarri?

Chelsea qualified from a relatively tricky group involving Valencia and Ajax, after a difficult summer in which new manager, Frank Lampard, was not able to spend money due to a transfer ban. Recent form has shown that the Blues have fallen off slightly, following an impressive start to the Premier League season. With the ban being lifted, Chelsea can reinforce their squad in January as they prepare for some high-octane combat in continental competition.

One of the more daunting teams that they can face in the Round of 16 is Juventus, managed by an all too familiar face. Maurizio Sarri spent a year as Chelsea's head coach, implementing a possession-based style of play that helped the Blues get over the line in the top four race. Now, he is in charge of Juventus. He is slowly implementing Sarri-ball at the Italian champions, with the results coming together nicely, particularly in Europe.

If this does happen, it wouldn't be the first time that Chelsea have been drawn against a former manager in the Champions League round of 16. Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan knocked the Blues out of the competition at the same stage, in 2010, two and a half years after his first exit from Stamford Bridge.

