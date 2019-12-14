Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool extend contract, Chelsea hand Fikayo Tomori five-year deal, Pedro wants to return to Barca and Valverde responds: Football transfer round-up, 14th December 2019

Nnanna Mba FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Dec 2019, 08:00 IST SHARE

RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundups.

In the news today, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp were ecstatic about a deal both sides agreed on that would see the German tactician extend his stay at Anfield till 2024. Another contract extension happened in England, but for defender Fikayo Tomori, whose performances have impressed the higher-ups at Stamford Bridge. However, another Chelsea player has been on the sidelines a little too long, and he wants to head back to his old club Barcelona. Valverde was quick to respond to Pedro's advances, calling the former Barca star a historic player.

Liverpool extend Jurgen Klopp contract

RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool FC announced that the club and manager Jurgen Klopp have agreed on a contract extension that will see the 52-year-old tactician continue his tenure until 2024. His assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz also signed extension deals and will continue working with Klopp for the foreseeable future.

Klopp spoke earnestly about his decision to accept the new deal, and how much collaboration exists within the tenets of the club::

“For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve. When I see the development of the club and the collaborative work that continues to take place, I feel my contribution can only grow.

“For anyone in football who aspires to compete in an environment where every element of the organisation is at its very best – from the support of the supporters to the vision of the owners – there can be no better place than this.”

Fikayo Tomori signs new deal with Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

While the youngster spent last season on loan, Chelsea's transfer ban meant they needed every player they could get, and Tomori rose to the occasion. Having started eleven games for head coach Frank Lampard, the England international's performances have strongly convinced the Blues hierarchy that he is deserving of a new contract.

Advertisement

Tomori was elated to have signed the contract, as he discussed in an interview:

"The club has been so good to me, looking after and developing me during that time into the player and the person I am today. It's a dream come true to sign a new five-year contract.

"I'm really happy the club have shown this faith in me and I'm just excited to carry on."

Pedro wants to return to Camp Nou; Valverde responds

Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Premier League

According to AS, Pedro is willing to move to Barcelona after his recent stint at Chelsea looks to end in 2020. While he spoke about his love for the Nou Camp and the club, he accepted that his return was difficult but not impossible:

"Everyone knows how I feel about the club and it's obvious that there's a chance I go back. I have always said it. Barcelona is a club that I have a special love for because where I am from. I lived many experiences there, I was there for many years and I feel love for everyone there. I would love if I could return."

"I don't know if returning it in the manager's hands, the president's or who. My return is difficult but it's obviously a possibility,"

Ernesto Valverde was quick to respond to Pedro's wish to return to the Nou Camp. The Barcelona manager called the 32-year-old a historic player for the Blaugrana and suggested that anything could happen on the transfer end.

"He's an historic Barca player - let's not kid ourselves. He's one of the players to win the most titles with this club, but he plays for another club now.

"We have to respect players at other clubs. We'll see what might happen in the future."