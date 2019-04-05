Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola can't be compared says German star

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 05 Apr 2019, 12:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are among the best managers in the world

What's the story?

Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze has said that he finds it difficult to compare between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

In case you didn't know...

Klopp and Guardiola are among the best football managers in the world currently and are competing against each other for the Premier League title this season.

Manchester City comfortably won the Premier League title last season but the Citizens are being tested to their limits by Klopp's Liverpool team this term as the Reds are just one point behind the defending champions, with just six league games left to play in the ongoing campaign.

On the other hand, Gotze is among the few players who have played under both the managers. The German international started his professional career under Klopp at Dortmund before spending three years under Guardiola's tutelage at Bayern Munich.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Bild(via Sky Sports), Gotze insisted he finds it difficult to compare between his two former managers.

He said:

"They are difficult to compare because they pursue different philosophies. The fact is that both are extremely successful.

"I am grateful to have worked with two such outstanding coaches. I watch the games of both teams (City and Liverpool) as often as possible, the title fight in the Premier League is extremely exciting."

“When I see Pep, we always talk to each other. But I have regular exchanges with Kloppo. He brought me to the professionals at the age of 17 and made everything possible for me. Our contact is never broken.”

Advertisement

He further elaborated:

"Pep Guardiola was technically one of the best coaches, a tremendous enrichment. But I had the feeling that he thinks only in the grid and leaves out the people and the outside.

"The empathy was not that big. It was not easy for me, just because I came from Kloppo, who was like a footballing father.

"Pep was a complete difference. A world-class coach needs empathy, every athlete is also human and you should combine both."

What's next?

Liverpool are scheduled to play against Southampton in the league tonight, whereas, Manchester City will play Brighton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Advertisement