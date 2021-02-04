Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool players are 'mentally fatigued' 

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his side are 'mentally fatigued' right now. The Liverpool manager believes that his players need some rest after losing back-to-back Premier League matches at Anfield.

Liverpool were on a stunning run at Anfield and were unbeaten in 68 matches at home. However, they have now lost back-to-back matches – 1-0 to Burnley last week and 1-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion last night.

The Reds do have injury issues but their manager, Jurgen Klopp, believes that mental fatigue is a more pressing problem for the side. Alisson, Van Dijk, Gomes, Mane, and Matip were out injured for Liverpool last night as they slipped to a defeat to relegation candidates, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jurgen Klopp was talking in his post-match interview when he said:

"Brighton rightly so won the game, deserved. They were fresher than us tonight, they did more good things than we did and we lost too many easy balls. We didn't create a lot, for me the team looked tonight, fatigued, mentally fatigued and that leads to not the best play as well. We were not fresh enough which means we were not good enough to break the formation of Brighton."

Graham Potter on Brighton beating Liverpool

Reflecting Jurgen Klopp's views, Brighton and Hove manager, Graham Potter heaped praise on his side. He claims that they fully deserved the three points and it was not a 'park the bus' performance by them.

"It's a fantastic performance and a fantastic result. There is no getting away from it. I thought we deserved the win. I think the performance showed character and quality. I'm so proud of the players, a great result for everyone connected with the club. I thought the players were sensational tonight. They left everything on the pitch and I'm so happy and proud. It wasn't like we parked the bus and nicked a 1-0 win. It was one of quality, courage and effort. We deserved the three points."

Brighton have now won back-to-back matches in the Premier League – 1-0 against Tottenham and 1-0 against Liverpool. The results have helped the Potters to move to 15th in the table - 11 points clear of the relegation zone.