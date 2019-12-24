Jurgen Klopp confirms Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out with ligament damage

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is ruled out of the forthcoming fixtures with a suffered ligament damage. The length of the injury however, remains unknown.

Oxlade-Chamberlain limped off in the 75th minute against Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup final, and has now added to his long list of injuries by damaging his ligament.

The England international, ever since his move from Arsenal in 2017 has endured an injury-ravaged career at Merseyside, having watched from the sidelines on a number of occasions due to knee and ACL injuries.

He is now set to miss out on the Reds' next couple of fixtures for sure, although his boss doesn't know the extent of the setback. Speaking to the media ahead of their trip to Leicester, Klopp revealed:

"The ankle is what we probably expected. One of the ligaments on the outside is damaged and we have to see how quickly we can fix that. It can take a while or it can be quicker, we will see."

The European champions will be aiming to end their remarkable 2019 with wins against Leicester City and Wolves - scheduled on Boxing Day and December 29, respectively.