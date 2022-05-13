Jurgen Klopp delivers crucial fitness update on Fabinho ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup final against Chelsea 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given a fitness update on defensive midfielder Fabinho.

The Brazilian international appeared to be clutching his hamstring as he hobbled off during the Reds' 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday, casting doubt on his availiabiltiy for the rest of the campaign.

B/R Football @brfootball Fabinho will miss the FA Cup final vs. Chelsea on Saturday and Liverpool's last two Premier League games after suffering a hamstring injury vs. Aston Villa, reports @_pauljoyce Fabinho will miss the FA Cup final vs. Chelsea on Saturday and Liverpool's last two Premier League games after suffering a hamstring injury vs. Aston Villa, reports @_pauljoyce https://t.co/xRsgh3OX0i

Klopp's men face Chelsea this weekend in a repeat of this season's League Cup final, and during his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup decider, the German boss was asked about Fabinho's fitness.

While Klopp did not state whether or not the 28-year-old would be back in time for the clash at Wembley, he did declare as per The Liverpool Echo:

"He will definitely be back for the Champions League final."

The Merseyside club face Real Madrid in the final of Europe's premier club competition in Paris on Saturday, 28 May.

Fabinho has been a key part of Klopp's side all season, having played 45 times across all four major competitions.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



#LFC | #RMCF | #UCL A welcome boost for Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp has said Fabinho will “definitely’ be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on 28 May. A welcome boost for Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp has said Fabinho will “definitely’ be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on 28 May.#LFC | #RMCF | #UCL https://t.co/oTxnSRruHK

Liverpool boss Klopp discusses Chelsea threat ahead of Cup final

This is the former Dortmund boss' first FA Cup final since his arrival at Anfield in 2015, with the Reds searching for their first triumph in the competition in 16 years.

While the Reds' quardruple chances look slim due to Manchester City's dominance in the Premier League, they still have a chance for a clean sweep of cup trophies this term.

When asked about Thomas Tuchel's side, Klopp stated:

"It's a completley different game (to the League Cup final). Chelsea is a really well-coached team, iI have to say. They have an idea for all areas of the game. They are organised defensively.

"We have no idea how Thomas will line up, there are so many options. team. They have a similar system to others but a different level."

Edited by Nived Zenith