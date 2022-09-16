Jurgen Klopp fed up with easy-going attitude of Liverpool's new signing and wants to get rid of him in January - Reports

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly grown frustrated with the laid-back attitude of new signing Arthur Melo, according to journalist Manu Heredia. The German tactician wants to cut short his loan and send him back to Juventus.

The Brazilian midfielder joined the Reds on a loan deal from Juventus on deadline day. He was brought in as an emergency signing to provide cover in midfield.

Manu Heredia @ManuHeredia21 Buah, atentos a esto: la actitud pasota de Arthur tiene harto a Jürgen Klopp, que no quiere contar con él. El Liverpool ya está buscando la manera de cortar el contrato de cesión que firmó con la Juve hace unas semanas Buah, atentos a esto: la actitud pasota de Arthur tiene harto a Jürgen Klopp, que no quiere contar con él. El Liverpool ya está buscando la manera de cortar el contrato de cesión que firmó con la Juve hace unas semanas 😯😯😯 https://t.co/k4Qv5Q7hxI

The Reds have seen Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all miss games at one point or another this season due to their respective injuries.

Arthur was brought in to cover the cracks of the injury crisis but has played only 13 minutes of football so far.

The German tactician had spoken about his new signing earlier this month.

"Arthur now needs just football - and training, especially, that's how it is," Klopp had said prior to the Napoli clash in the Champions League. "He wasn't in team training for a while at Juve, so he needs proper team training - and that's what we are doing with him."

The Liverpool manager added:

"Can he play minutes? Yes. Should he play a full game? No, because he needs to get used to the intensity in each competition. It's not like in the Champions League you have to work less than in the Premier League. Not at all, especially not here.

"He is doing well, he is really giving his absolute all in training, we have to be careful with him as well and then we will see if we can use him."

Liverpool have made a slow start to the new season

The Reds have made a poor start to the new season. After winning the curtain raiser in the Community Shield against Manchester City, Liverpool have failed to maintain their momentum.

They have won just twice in the league, losing one and drawing the other three games. They opened their account with a defeat in the Champions League (4-1 loss against Napoli), which was followed by a nervy win against Ajax.

Liverpool FC @LFC Late winners in front of the Kop are boss aren't they Late winners in front of the Kop are boss aren't they 😍 https://t.co/YMNU66BI8o

Klopp will be hoping to use the international break to recalibrate the team back to their lofty standards ahead of a busy few months.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava