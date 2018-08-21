Jurgen Klopp hails Virgil Van Dijk after man-of-the-match performance

Jurgen Klopp and Virgil Van Dijk

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool now have a reputation for being heavy spenders in the transfer market. In the January transfer window, they broke the record for the highest amount paid for a defender when they shelled out £75 million to sign Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton.

Subsequently, in the summer transfer window, they once again broke the bank and broke the record for the highest sum paid to secure the services of a goalkeeper when they roped in Alisson Becker from AS Roma. The record was later broken by Chelsea who signed Kepa Arrizzabalaga from Athletic Bilbao.

Though they have come in the line of fire of several detractors and critics for forking out so much money, one can't deny the impact Virgil Van Dijk has had at Liverpool. His introduction in the Liverpool backline stabilized a shaky defence and all of a sudden, all of Liverpool's defensive misgivings were a thing of the past.

Virgil Van Dijk impressed heavily once again as Liverpool came out as victors at Selhurst Park. He was named the man of the match for his impressive showing at the back.

Hailing his centre-back's performance, Jurgen Klopp said,

"It was really, really good. It's obvious."

"Quality costs a specific price. With cars, it's the case, and with players too. Nobody thinks about it now."

"He's a player in this market who is worth it, and maybe now people think he was too cheap!"

"He loves playing with these boys, and that's the most important thing."

Klopp went on to praise the Netherlands international for stepping up to the task,

"I don't know a lot of defenders in the world that can defend Christian Benteke 100 percent of the time, clearly without a foul. It was very important that Virgil was there with that kind of presence.

In today's inflated transfer market, no top quality player is going to come for cheap. So if Liverpool had to break the bank to sort out their problems at the back, it is perhaps because it was the best option that was available to them. And that decision is definitely paying dividends now.