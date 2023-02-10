Jurgen Klopp issues injury update of 4 Liverpool stars including Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool are set to face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Monday (13 February). Ahead of the encounter, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has provided fitness updates on Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo and Roberto Firmino.

Jota has been sidelined since last October after picking up a calf injury in Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Manchester City. Melo has only managed 13 minutes of Premier League action so far this season due to a thigh injury.

Firmino is yet to feature in a Liverpool shirt since the restart of the Premier League season after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Van Dijk suffered a hamstring injury in the Reds' 3-1 loss to Brentford at the start of January and has been sidelined since.

Speaking on possible return dates for the injured players in his squad, Klopp said at a pre-match press conference (via Liverpool Echo):

"The players are back in training in different stages. Diogo is the closest, trains now already for two days. Another three days and then he is in contention I would say. Bobby, next one. Arthur similar. We have to see. Virgil, closer but I don't think [v Everton]."

Liverpool FC @LFC Jürgen Klopp remains hopeful Diogo Jota will be in contention to make a return from injury against Everton on Monday night: Jürgen Klopp remains hopeful Diogo Jota will be in contention to make a return from injury against Everton on Monday night:

The Reds have had a poor 2022/23 campaign so far. Klopp's men are currently tenth in the league table. They were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round.

The Merseyside outfit, who were on the cusp of winning a historic quadruple last term, have had a massive decline in form this season.

"The downfall is Klopp's responsibility" - Liverpool boss slammed for poor form

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has lambasted Klopp for his behavior with the media. The Englishman referenced the German boss' row with James Pearce in a press conference after the Reds' 3-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Keys wrote on his website (via The Mirror):

"Liverpool’s problems are not dissimilar to City’s. What a shame that Klopp appears to be doing his best to impersonate Guardiola in his post match press conferences now. What was that about at Wolves - blanking James Pearce from The Athletic because he doesn’t like what Pearce has previously written? Pathetic."

SPORTbible @sportbible Net spend since the start of the 2015-16 season:



Man City - £716m (10 major trophies)



Liverpool - £273m (5 major trophies)



Does Jurgen Klopp deserve more respect? 🤔 Net spend since the start of the 2015-16 season:Man City - £716m (10 major trophies)Liverpool - £273m (5 major trophies)Does Jurgen Klopp deserve more respect? 🤔 https://t.co/ZBBQyknMwa

He added about the club's poor form under Klopp this term:

"There’s only one winner when a coach falls out with the press - and it’s not the coach. My guess is Klopp will walk. Not now - but if they’re knocked out of the CL by Real Madrid I think he’ll be gone before the start of next season. Liverpool are way off. A shadow of what they once were - and it’s no good blaming FSG. The downfall is Klopp’s responsibility."

Poll : 0 votes