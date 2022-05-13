Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool could take leaf out of Gerard Houllier's playbook ahead of crucial week starting with FA Cup final against Chelsea

As football coaches, it's unlikely that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was ever influenced by the late, great Gerard Houllier.

Klopp has seen his success come through a high-octane pressing game and a front-footed commitment to attacking patterns from all angles. Houllier's best moments arrived through functional pragmatism and dead-eyed marksmen who finished whatever was created.

But as bastions of Liverpool management, particularly in the 21st century, the current Reds boss might just be harking back to Houllier's golden period at Anfield 21 years ago.

It was in 2001 when Liverpool won the FA Cup thanks to a late, Michael Owen-inspired turnaround that shocked an Arsenal side who were the much better side on the day in Cardiff.

After completing a domestic double, assistant boss Phil Thompson went cap-in-hand to his boss on behalf of the players, who wanted to toast their achievements with a beer or two.

Thompson, speaking to the Liverpool ECHO last year, takes up the story:

"We weren't allowed to celebrate because Gerard said we've got another game in Dortmund on Wednesday and we have to be professional. So we had a glass of wine in the hotel with our meal but the lads were not allowed to drink. Whether they did sneak a couple, I am not so sure.

"Gerard made this big speech on the coach and I remember the lads coming to me and saying: 'Phil, we've just won the FA Cup, do us a favor, ask the boss if we can have a beer?'

"So I went to Gerard, being that buffer if you like and I said: 'Gerard the lads have asked me to ask if they can have a drink to celebrate they have won the FA Cup?'

"And he said: 'Phil, we don't often have this chance in life to go and win three trophies. And I am sorry, but no, we can't.'"

Klopp is not averse to a celebration of success. This, after all, is the manager who insisted Liverpool shouldn't cancel a Christmas party in 2016 when many assumed it would be after an abject defeat to Watford in his early months as manager.

The German, in fact, is famed for chugging a beer or two after trophies have been lifted and that reputation has even seen him star in an advert for Erdinger, which was filmed at Liverpool pub the Dovedale Towers a couple of years back.

But with the FA Cup to come on Saturday and a Champions League final on the horizon in Paris later this month, Klopp won't be letting his hair down just yet, even if a first FA Cup is won by Liverpool since 2006 this weekend.

Because, like Houllier said all those years ago:

"We don't often have this chance in life to go and win three trophies."

Regardless of whatever happens now in the Premier League - and it must be accepted that a Manchester City side who need four points from six will surely win it from here - Liverpool still have the chance to cement their greatness.

A second European Cup of Klopp's reign is firmly in sight against a Real Madrid side whose passage to the final has been pockmarked by stunning comebacks and late drama just as much as it has been by Karim Benzema and Luka Modric's brilliance.

Liverpool are expected to face a stern test from Chelsea in the FA Cup final

But first, it is the world's oldest cup competition that awaits. It's Wembley again, it's Chelsea again; just like it was in the Carabao Cup. The Londoners are yet to beat the Reds in three games this season and find themselves in an unexpected and unwanted battle for a place in the top four.

However, the teams have also been unable to be separated after 300 minutes of football this season and Thomas Tuchel has carved out a reputation as something of a specialist cup coach during his relatively short reign at Stamford Bridge.

With all the chaos going on behind the scenes and the fact that Chelsea's league campaign has had the aura of one the players are desperate to see end for a number of weeks, the men from the capital will perhaps go into the game with Liverpool as favorites.

That, though, will mean little on the day as Klopp looks to summon the spirit of the legendary Houllier this weekend. It feels like the biggest cup final in years.

Edited by Paul Gorst