Jurgen Klopp names 3 alternatives for center-back position after Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho injuries

Jurgen Klopp has named three youngsters - Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips and Billy Koumetio as replacements for the absent Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Fabinho.

Liverpool are currently thin in the center-back department and will need to look to the academy to fill up the positions as the first-team defenders recover from injury.

Speaking after the game against Midtjylland, Klopp said (via Goal):

"Williams did really well. The only problem we have now is unfortunately we have four days to the West Ham game and you will make every day a story of him and then he has to prove he can deal with that as well because before everything was calm around him. We try to do that as well."

"He’s a talent, he plays for England U20s, he’s 19 years old. I didn’t tell any news when I said he has more Champions League minutes than Premier League minutes because he didn’t play in the Premier League yet and has now two Champions League appearances. Won both games on top of that, which is pretty exceptional. He did well, everything looks promising."

The former Borussia Dortmund boss added:

"Apart from Rhys, we still have Nat Phillips, who for the reason that we thought he might make a transfer to another club, he is not in the Champions League squad, which is strange - but he is a centre-half as well."

"Billy [Koumetio] the kid, I’m not sure if he can train now tomorrow or not but he will be back in training. So, we have very young and inexperienced alternatives, and in the moment it looks like we have to choose one of them. I don’t know yet. But to be really clear and positive, Rhys was not in one situation tonight our problem, he played a really good game."

Jurgen Klopp faces center-back shortage against West Ham

Rhys Williams is likely to partner Joe Gomez for Liverpool in their Premier League fixture against West Ham United. The London side have been in good form and are likely to test Jurgen Klopp's men.

Fabinho filled in at the center-back position against Midtjylland but limped off in the first half. Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk picked up a long-term knee injury in the fixture against Everton.

Joel Matip, the other center-back in the squad, is expected to return in the coming weeks but will be unavailable against West Ham.

Jurgen Klopp might look to sign a center-back in the January transfer window as Liverpool are aiming to reclaim their Premier League crown.