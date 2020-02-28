Jurgen Klopp offers update on Liverpool's Timo Werner pursuit | Premier League 2019-20

Jurgen Klopp has shed light on Liverpool's pursuit of Timo Werner

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has offered an update on the club's pursuit of Timo Werner, as the reigning European champions continue to be linked with a move for the RB Leipzig frontman. Werner has been in sensational form for the Bundesliga outfit this season and reportedly has a £50 million release clause in his contract, as he looks set to secure a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The German international hasn't hidden his admiration for his compatriot or the Reds, as he referred to Liverpool as the best team in the world currently and described as the best tactician in world football.

As per the reliable James Pearce from the Athletic, Liverpool are frontrunners for his signature and although they haven't made an approach for the player, they are expected to do so imminently as he fits the bill as is available for a reasonable fee.

BREAKING: “Discussions are yet to open but I expect Liverpool to make an approach for Timo Werner in the coming weeks.” [@JamesPearceLFC] pic.twitter.com/hInvOvEzsk — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) February 28, 2020

While Klopp acknowledged that Werner continues to be linked with the runaway Premier League leaders, he remained coy when asked if a deal is imminent.

“It's like always, we have nothing to say about it really. But I prefer that when players speak about us they are positive rather than saying, 'That is the last club that I would ever go to!'. So from that point of view it's obviously nice but that's all, there is nothing else to say."

The 23-year-old has offers on the table from Barcelona and Manchester United but as revealed by the Athletic earlier this week, Werner is waiting for Liverpool to make a move for him, as he views Anfield as the ideal destination to further his development.