Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Liverpool youngster Caoimhin Kelleher after the shot-stopper put in a stellar performance against Ajax.

Kelleher was a surprise name on the Liverpool team sheet, as Alisson was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Klopp picked the academy graduate over current No. 2 goalkeeper Adrian and Kelleher showed us why.

The young Irishman kept a clean sheet against a feisty Ajax side and made a few excellent stops along the way. One in particular came against veteran Dutch hitman Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, as the Liverpool keeper kept out a header from point-blank range. The youngster also showed his range of passing and composure, which didn't go unnoticed by his manager.

Liverpool ran out as 1-0 winners in an exciting game against the Dutch champions. They started the game well, with Curtis Jones hitting the woodwork in the 6th minute, but Ajax coped well and put the pressure on Liverpool throughout the game. The Reds broke the deadlock in the 56th minute after Andre Onana inexplicably pulled out of collecting a Neco Williams cross that found Jones at the back post for a tap in.

Ajax's continued pressure nearly paid off twice as David Neres hit the post from a tight angle and Kelleher pulled off a great save from Huntelaar. Both sides had chances to score but wasted all of them, as Liverpool held on for the victory that ensured they topped the group and qualified for the Round of 16.

Jurgen Klopp was over the moon with the Liverpool youngster's performance

Speaking to the press after the game, Jurgen Klopp said, "It is a situation where I have to say it was easy to decide for Caoimh because he deserves it but difficult to decide against Adrian because he has done well for us. He did a really good job but tonight we needed the package of Caoimh and he is a top talent, really good shot-stopper and top footballer."

The German manager insinuated that he picked Kelleher to start over Adrian because of the youngster's ball-playing ability.

Liverpool youngster Kelleher could have cemented his place as the No. 2 goalkeeper

“We needed that for the pressing of Ajax. It was really good. In the end it is about keeping the ball out the net and he did that twice and he did that in an exceptional manner. He will either sleep really well tonight or nor at all."

Liverpool face Wolves on Sunday, and with Alisson ruled out for two weeks, Klopp could keep the faith in the young goalkeeper.

