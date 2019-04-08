×
Jurgen Klopp press conference: This team never gives up, says Liverpool boss ahead of Porto Champions League clash

Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
77   //    08 Apr 2019, 18:30 IST

Liverpool Press Conference
Liverpool Press Conference

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp today rubbished suggestions that his team were "lucky" in getting to where they are this season.

Addressing the press in the build-up to the Reds' Champions League clash against Porto at Anfield, Klopp said, "It looks like it was lucky when we score late goals. But Southampton was completely different to Tottenham. We played really well in the second half and deserved it. It shows we're fully deserving, this club never gave up and this team never gives up."

Klopp also stressed on the need to keep trying, and stay in the moment. He said he was pleased with the club's current form and situation, and hoped his players can make use of it in the business end of the season.

“You have to try and try and try. That’s what we do in the moment, using the good situation we are in.
“It’s good, we like it. We are looking forward to the challenges in the next couple of weeks.
“Tomorrow night, against Porto, we hope we are in good shape,” Klopp said.

Klopp lauded the Reds' desire to keep improving, saying his players have used every step to try and make progress. "Our European progress has been incredible, the boys have grown," the German said.

Klopp also said his squad would learn from last year's run-in, where the Reds seemed to run out of steam towards the end, after competing in both the Premier League top 4 race, and making it to the Champions League final.

"We are used to this situation this season but it doesn't make the job easier. We have to be spot on, we have to recover between games and go again. It's such a good time. Spring is coming, it's warm and we're in two big competitions. Let's use the situation."

Despite Liverpool's three losses in the group stage, Klopp remained bullish ahead of the quarterfinal.

"We have had much more positive moments [in Europe] than negative. We are now a bit more experienced. After the Bayern game, everyone spoke about the 0-0 here and everyone said that wasn’t enough. It was clear we had a chance in Munich and we used it. Now we have to face Porto with the same respect," he said.

That respect that Porto deserve was a theme through the Klopp press conference, with the German saying his team had no illusions of the game, despite last year's 5-0 away success against the Portuguese champions.

“Porto deserve it and came through in a spectacular manner in Rome.

“They are a really strong side and more experienced than last year. Casillas in the goal has won the Champions League.

“It’s a different game from last year and we have to play it again.”

The German said his players were determined to end the season with stories to tell for a long, long time.

"We're on fire at the moment, you see it in training. We want to write a few proper things in this season's book," he said.

Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Bengaluru-based Indian Football aficionado.
