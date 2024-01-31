Jurgen Klopp is one of the best managers of this generation. The German has been in charge of Liverpool since October 2015.

Klopp has won one Premier League title, one UEFA Champions League trophy, one EFL Cup, one FA Community Shield, one FA Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one UEFA Super Cup with the Reds so far. His trophy cabinet also boasts two FIFA Men's Best Club Coach and two LMA Manager of the Year accolades.

However, he has recently announced that he will leave the Anfield outfit at the end of the current season. On that note, here's a list of the three best signings made by Jurgen Klopp during his time at Liverpool.

#3 Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker has been sensational since joining Liverpool from AS Roma during the summer transfer window of 2018.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper has played 192 Premier League games for the Reds so far, keeping 85 clean sheets. He has also chipped in one goal and three assists in the league for Liverpool so far.

Alisson boasts two Premier League Golden Gloves in his trophy cabinet and was also named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season in 2021-22. His performances played a key role in the Reds' Premier League x2/0z1.9-x2/0 and UEFA Champions League 2018-19 triumph.

#2 Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton for a whopping transfer fee of £75 million during the January transfer window of 2018. The Dutchman repaid every penny the Reds paid to sign him with his performances and is currently considered among the best defenders in the world.

Van Dijk has played 246 games across all competitions for the Reds thus far, scoring 21 goals and assisting 14 more. He won the Premier League Player of the Season accolade in 2018-19 and was also included in the Premier League Team of the Season thrice.

The Dutchman is currently the captain of the Anfield outfit. He will be a key for the Reds as they look to continue challenging for top honors after Jurgen Klopp.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool signed Chelsea reject Mohamed Salah for £34 million from AS Roma in the summer transfer window of 2017. However, he proved everyone wrong and established himself among the best players in the world.

Salah has played 332 games across all competitions for the Reds thus far, registering 204 goals and 88 assists. He won the PFA Player of the Season accolade in 2017-18 and was part of the PFA Premier League Team of the Season thrice.

The Egypt international will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season. The Reds will look to agree a new contract with him during the coming months.