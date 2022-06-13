3 most expensive signings made by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp took over at Liverpool in 2015. Since then, he has guided the Reds to one Premier League title, one Champions League trophy, one FA Cup, one EFL cup along with one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

The German boss is renowned for his training philosophy and getting the best out of every player in his squad. He has transformed several good players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk into footballing superstars.

Klopp's recruitment at Anfield has been excellent so far. He spends big on players when he's convinced of their talent. Since arriving at Anfield, the German has spent a little over £540 million (as per Anfield Online) on player transfers (excluding Darwin Nunez).

The Reds have now added Benfica striker Darwin Nunez to that list. They signed him for £85 million (as per Sky Sports) with add-ons, making him the most expensive player in the history of the club.

On that note, lets take a look the three most expensive transfers by Liverpool.

Note: This list has been made without considering Nunez, whose transfer has only recently been confirmed.

#1 Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool for £75 million

Dutch centre-back Virgil Van Dijk joined Liverpool for £75m (Sky Sports) from Southampton in January 2018. He has established himself as one of the finest defenders of this generation. Van Dijk has played 129 Premier League games for the Reds and has never lost a league game at Anfield.

He has won six trophies with Liverpool (all mentioned before). He also won the 2018-19 Premier League Player of the Season award and has been included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season on three separate occasions. He finished second in the 2019 Ballon d'Or rankings.

#2 Alisson

Alisson is currently among the best goalkeepers in the world

Liverpool raised a lot of eyebrows when they signed Alisson Becker from AS Roma for £67m (Sky Sports).

However, the keeper proved his worth and is now considered amongst the best in the world. He has played 136 Premier League games, keeping clean sheets in 64 of those matches. Alison has also registered one goal and two assists for the Reds.

The 29-year-old shot stopper has won the Premier League Golden Glove twice and was also named the Best FIFA Goalkeeper in 2019. He was included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season in the 2021-22 season.

#3 Naby Keita

Naby Keita struggles with injuries since joining Liverpool

The Reds spent a club-record fee back in the summer of 2018 to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig for £52.75m (Sky Sports).

The Guinea international is, however, one of those rare signings that has not worked out well for Klopp. He has struggled with injuries since arriving at Anfield four years back. He has played only 76 league games, scoring seven goals.

He is, however, a good squad player for the Reds. Keita's contract is set to expire next year and the Reds are in talks to extend his deal at Anfield (Football Insider).

