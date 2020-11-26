Jurgen Klopp’s uninspiring team selection costs Liverpool against Atalanta

Group D of the UEFA Champions League has been blown wide open following Liverpool’s shocking loss to Atalanta on Wednesday. The Reds went into the game with the chance to seal qualification to the knockout stage.

However, they badly fluffed their lines and ended up losing 2-0 to their Italian opponents. This was one of the worst performances by Liverpool in recent years and Jurgen Klopp cannot be absolved from blame.

Although Liverpool have been hit by some injuries, the Anfield outfit has proven that they can be unstoppable with or without their injured stars. This was readily demonstrated during the weekend’s Premier League game against Leicester City.

Liverpool completely dominated the Foxes and deservedly walked away with a 3-0 win despite missing several key players. Against Atalanta, though, Klopp selected a team that had neither the quality nor the pedigree to compete in the Champions League.

For the first time under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool failed to produce a single shot on target in a Champions League game at Anfield. 😬 pic.twitter.com/4rMFdWT7Zp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 25, 2020

Aside from Joel Matip, Liverpool’s defence was manned by inexperienced novices. Neco Williams started at right-back, while Konstantinos Tsimikas was handed a starting place at left-back.

Rhys Williams partnered Matip in the center of defence, whiles Curtis Jones and Divock Origi also started against Atalanta. Despite the presence of Sadio Mane and the returning Mohamed Salah, the Reds were powerless as the Serie A side triumphed 2-0 at Anfield.

"It was not a good game. Both teams didn't create a lot until they scored the goals," Klopp told BT Sport after the game.

"A deserved defeat in a difficult game. The ref didn't whistle a lot and that makes it even more difficult, for both sides. It was unbelievably intense and you need some breaks.”

The German’s admission that Liverpool’s defeat was deserved is spot on. They barely threatened Atalanta throughout the game and failed to record a shot on target in 90 minutes.

Atalanta are the first team to beat Liverpool at Anfield within 90 minutes since Chelsea in September 2018.



And they kept a clean sheet. 😏 pic.twitter.com/W1a8EtwKnX — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 25, 2020

Liverpool's performance on Wednesday was totally unlike them. Atalanta exploited the inexperience of the Reds and but for the brilliance of Alisson Becker, the Italian side would have scored more.

By the time Klopp brought on Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, the game was already lost.

"When the first half is gone, you usually settle but for some players who didn't play for a while it was very intense for them. We didn't find a way in the game,” the German manager said.

"We had moments but not real chances. It could happen to other teams. You ask us to go Saturday at 12:30, which is nearly a crime. That is nothing to do with the result, but congratulations to you. Thumbs up, no injuries and we go again."

The fact that the 2-0 loss to Atalanta was Liverpool’s heaviest defeat under Klopp at Anfield highlights just how poor the team were. However, their manager has to take a chunk of the blame for underrating his opponents by selecting an uninspiring team.