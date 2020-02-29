Jurgen Klopp unaware of Jordan Henderson's title talk ban | Premier League 2019-20

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is unaware of Jordan Henderson's title talk ban in the dressing room, as the Liverpool captain reportedly does not entertain premature talks of the Reds winning the title. As confessed by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson shuts people down when they talk about the title victory despite the Reds enjoying a 22 point lead at the Premier League summit, as they aim to take it one game at a time and win the coveted prize in May.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Klopp added that he did not know of Henderson's dressing room ban, adding that his players do not need reminding anyway that they can't afford to take the foot of the gas.

"I didn't know Hendo had banned that. It is just how we see it. I can't imagine they sit in the dressing room and discuss it before I come in because when I come in I see nothing of that situation. I don't see anyone wanting to talk about it and Hendo telling them to shut up. It is just focusing on the next game."

Klopp emphasized the fact that his players remain committed to the cause and will take it one game at a time, as they aim to take another step closer to the title by recording a victory against Watford. Liverpool are 4 wins away from mathematically sealing the Premier League title and could do so by the end of next month, with an easy run of games on the horizon.