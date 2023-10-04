"Just bring him off! They’ve got lots of quality" - Pundit slams Mikel Arteta for not rotating Arsenal star in games

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has blamed Arsenal star Bukayo Saka's injury on Mikel Arteta's management of the winger. The Englishman believes the Spanish boss has not provided the required rest and time off the pitch for the youngster.

Saka picked up a hamstring injury during the Gunners' 2-1 loss against Lens in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 3). The England international was substituted off and replaced by Fabio Vieira in the 34th minute.

Saka has maintained an incredible record for the North London outfit. He made his 83rd consecutive Premier League appearance for Arsenal during their 2-2 draw with Fulham in August, setting a new club record. This statistic is clearly a testament to how much the club has relied on him in recent years and certainly explains why he has been sidelined.

Murphy, however, claims Arteta has not rotated the English forward well as he said on talkSPORT:

"I don't mind him playing a lot of the games. But I think in so many games when they were up last season they left him on the pitch. They played him in Europe in games they didn't need to. I don't think he [Arteta] rotates him very well generally."

He added:

"Well he had a knock [against Bournemouth last weekend] as well. I don't know if the knock... I don't think the knock is linked to the muscle injury he got last night."

"But if you're winning 3-0 away at Bournemouth and you're player is limping around and he's got a knock, just bring him off! Give him a breather. They have got lots of quality. They don't need to be so heavily reliant on him."

Murphy further added that the Gunners can rest Saka as they have a good squad depth, saying:

"I've heard Arteta talk about it this week, saying players have got to have the mentality to play 50 plus, and he's right. I don't like players needing to be rested often. But there has been opportunities for Saka to have a breather. They've got plenty of other guys that can come in and do a good job."

It remains to be seen when Saka will return to action for Arsenal for their next Premier League clash against Manchester City on October 8.

"It doesn’t look good" - Mikel Arteta offers worrying injury update on Arsenal star ahead of Man City clash

Arsenal are set to face Manchester City for the first time in the Premier League this season at the Emirates this Sunday.

The Gunners were engaged in a heated title race with Pep Guardiola's men last term. However, they lost out on their chance to end their 19-year wait for a league title after Manchester City gained traction in the final stretch of the campaign.

Hence, their upcoming clash is expected to be a big game despite being just the eighth game of the season. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided a worrying update on Saka's fitness after his hamstring injury in their loss against Lens. The Spanish boss said after the match (via Football.London)

"It wasn't an action, it was a back heel and he felt something and he wasn't comfortable to continue. It doesn’t look good."

Prior to his injury this season, Saka was in stellar form for Arsenal, scoring five goals and providing as many assists in 10 appearances across all competitions.