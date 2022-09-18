"Just end the season" "Is it military training they're putting them through?" - Arsenal fans lose their minds as 2 key players miss out due to injury against Brentford 

Arsenal fans were left gutted by the news that Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko will miss their clash with Brentford today (September 18) through injury.

According to journalist David Ornstein, Odegaard will miss the London derby after a knock in training last weekend didn't allow him to train properly throughout the week. Zinchenko will miss the encounter with a small problem, but neither injury is thought to be serious.

The Gunners are looking to bounce back from their defeat against Manchester United in their previous Premier League encounter. It was their first loss of the season. Mikel Arteta's side are aware that a victory in west London would send them back to the top of the table.

Arsenal lost this fixture 2-0 last season on the opening day.

Arteta has made three changes from the side that lost at Old Trafford. Kieran Tierney comes in for Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira makes his first Premier League start in place of club captain Odegaard.

Granit Xhaka will take the armband in the absence of the Norwegian.

While the Gunners clearly have much greater strength in depth than they have done previously, supporters are clearly concerned about missing the star duo.

Odegaard and Zinchenko have been crucial members of the side that have started the season so well, and fans took to Twitter to express their concern:

✨ @D_Nedu @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticUK What kind of training sessions do they give these guys just before a match?!!!!! It makes no sense! @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticUK What kind of training sessions do they give these guys just before a match?!!!!! It makes no sense!

Fuad @Fuadnehemen @David_Ornstein @OsmanZtheGooner @TheAthleticUK Nah I'm convinced the players are safer playing full matches than these training sesh at this point. @David_Ornstein @OsmanZtheGooner @TheAthleticUK Nah I'm convinced the players are safer playing full matches than these training sesh at this point.

#BREARS No #Odegaard is a big blow today, he makes us tick. Expect Fabio #Vieira to come in. No #Odegaard is a big blow today, he makes us tick. Expect Fabio #Vieira to come in.#BREARS

Sash ~ @ltarsenal Everyday there’s a new injury. Even by Arsenal standards, it’s a little too much. Everyday there’s a new injury. Even by Arsenal standards, it’s a little too much.

Guillermo Brito @RedVGooner04 @ltarsenal This is becoming really annoying and could really cost us for our target for seasons end which is the top 4 @ltarsenal This is becoming really annoying and could really cost us for our target for seasons end which is the top 4

Mikel Arteta frustrated by Arsenal's defeat to Manchester United

Arsenal perfect start to the season ended in their most recent Premier League clash as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Manchester United.

Arsenal were on top for large parts of the clash at Old Trafford, but defensive lapses and lack of cutting edge ultimately cost them.

Despite the defeat taking place two weeks ago, the result clearly still bothers Mikel Arteta. He told Sky Sports prior to the clash at the Gtech Community Stadium:

"After Manchester United, it was very simple. I watched the game back and said to the boys: 'We have deserved to win the game with the way we played - but we gave them two opportunities to do something they are exceptionally good at'."

He added:

"That was our fault - and then you have to move on. This is the game at the end of the day - it's decided in various small fractions of time, moments and details that lead to a football result. It can be completely different to what you have earned and our job is to earn the right to win the match. Sometimes it's margins, errors or decisions that are not in your hands."

Vieira makes full PL debut



#BREARS Introducing our starting XI…🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @kierantierney1 in defence @Thomaspartey22 returnsVieira makes full PL debut Introducing our starting XI…🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @kierantierney1 in defence 🇬🇭 @Thomaspartey22 returns 🇵🇹 Vieira makes full PL debut#️⃣ #BREARS

