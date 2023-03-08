“Just getting rid of Weghorst's finger prints" - Former Liverpool star makes post trolling Manchester United star Wout Weghorst's antics at Anfield

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has hilariously responded to on-loan Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst's actions at Anfield.

The Reds locked horns with the Red Devils in a Premier League encounter on 5 March.

Prior to the match, Weghorst put his hand on the famous 'This is Anfield' sign, a tradition reserved for the Merseyside outfit's players. Aldridge posted an image on Twitter of him wiping the sign and wrote:

"At an Alzheimer’s Society event at Anfield. Just getting rid of Weghorst’s finger prints folks! They don’t belong here. YNWA [You’ll Never Walk Alone].”

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat to Liverpool last Sunday. Cody Gakpo opened the scoring in the encounter with a goal in the 43rd minute of the first half.

Jurgen Klopp's men seemed invigorated after the break as a boisterous Anfield crowd witnessed goals galore in the second half. Gakpo scored his second goal of the match, while Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah each bagged a brace as well. Outgoing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino then capped off a triumphant night for the Reds as he found the back of the net in the 88th minute.

Despite their brutal loss, Manchester United remain third in the Premier League table as a result of their impressive exploits this season. Ten Hag's side have 49 points from 25 games this term. They have a four-point lead over fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Liverpool have had a mixed 2022-23 season. Klopp's outfit started the campaign in worrying form but seem to have recovered recently, winning their last two league games. The Reds are fifth in the standings and only three points behind the Lilywhites with a game in hand.

"To try and wind him up" - Manchester United striker explains his actions at Anfield in Liverpool encounter

Weghorst has explained why he touched the 'This is Anfield' sign prior to Manchester United's encounter against Liverpool. The Dutch striker stated that he did so to annoy international teammate and Reds star Virgil van Dijk.

Weghorst wrote in a statement on social media (via talkSPORT):

“Normally I never react on media topics, but for this one, it’s worth it because you amazing United fans are important to me. So I just want to clarify the video that is doing the rounds. From the national team, I know that Virgil always touches that sign and I went to stop him touching it to try and wind him up before the game."

He added:

“As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Manchester United, my dedication to this incredible club can never be questioned. Sunday was a terrible day for all of us. We are putting everything into making it right in the next weeks. We will bounce back together and achieve our aims this season!”

Weghorst has made seven league appearances for Manchester United so far and is yet to register a goal for Ten Hag's side in the competition.

The Red Devils will next face Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League on 10 March, while Liverpool are set to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on 11 March.

