“Just goes to show you what’s going on beyond closed doors”, “Absolute disgrace” – Rival fans make major accusation against Liverpool after controversial incident during Everton draw

Rivals fans online have accused Liverpool of "corruption" following Virgil van Dijk's heavy challenge on Everton midfielder Amadou Onana on September 3.

The fiery Merseyside derby ended 0-0 at Goodison Park with both sides having numerous opportunities to score. Everton defender Conor Coady did score past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker in the second half. The goal, however, was ruled out by VAR due to the Englishman being offside.

That wasn't the only talking point in the second 45 minutes of the game. Van Dijk's tackle could have changed the complexion of the game had the referring decision gone the other way.

The Dutchman tried to tackle the ball off Onana but was instead seen stabbing his foot on the midfielder's ankles. Referee Anthony Taylor did give the foul. However, the Dutch defender only saw a yellow card for the tackle and was allowed to carry on with the game.

Van Dijk's challenge and the referee's decision to just show a yellow card has not gone down well with rival fans on Twitter. Some believe that the Liverpool centre-back gets away with a lot of rash tackles in the league. Others have once again questioned VAR's decision regarding the same.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers Ref? Red? Why’s van dijk constantly get away with this kinda of stuff? Ref? Red? Why’s van dijk constantly get away with this kinda of stuff?

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Is Virgil van Dijk lucky to avoid a red card for this? 🤔 #EVELIV Is Virgil van Dijk lucky to avoid a red card for this? 🤔 #EVELIV https://t.co/W6jI7ObRtI

Real Talk Manchester City @RealTalkMCFC That’s a red card for any other player and club than Van Dijk & Liverpool btw That’s a red card for any other player and club than Van Dijk & Liverpool btw

⁹ 8x🏆 @ErlingRoIe How didn’t VAR not give a red card to Van Dijk for that challenge on Onana? How didn’t VAR not give a red card to Van Dijk for that challenge on Onana?

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo So is this why Van Dijk doesn’t tackle? 🤔 So is this why Van Dijk doesn’t tackle? 🤔

Doucs @TheFrenchHench The way that Van Dijk tackle hasn’t even been checked just goes to show you what’s going on beyond closed doors. Corruption. The way that Van Dijk tackle hasn’t even been checked just goes to show you what’s going on beyond closed doors. Corruption.

UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ @UPYOURARSENAL04 How is Van Dijk still on the pitch



Absolute disgrace How is Van Dijk still on the pitch Absolute disgrace https://t.co/ZNmebPCazo

Toby Parkes @TobyParkes Van Dijk 🤝 McTominay



Weekly studs up challenges on the shins with no punishment Van Dijk 🤝 McTominayWeekly studs up challenges on the shins with no punishment

Prior to their game at Goodison Park, Liverpool were on a two-game winning game and looked to have turned a corner in the Premier League.

The Reds, however, have now dropped points for the fourth time in six outings this season. Their 1-1 draw against Everton was the third time they have drawn a game in the Premier League so far this season.

As things stand, Liverpool have picked up just nine points from their opening six league games. They currently trail league leaders Arsenal by six points. The Gunners, however, do have a game in hand.

Whom do Liverpool face next in the Premier League?

Following their 1-1 draw against Everton, the Reds will return to Anfield on September 10 to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The Reds faced them on the final day of last season and secured a 3-1 win. However, it was not enough for them to clinch the Premier League title.

It is worth mentioning that the game against Wolves is not the next game for the Reds across all competitions. They will begin their UEFA Champions League campaign in midweek.

Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to Italy to take on Napoli in their opening group stage game of the Champions League on Wednesday, September 7. They have been drawn alongside Napoli, Ajax and Rangers in Group A of the tournament.

