“Just supporting my guy” - When Snoop Dogg responded to Cristiano Ronaldo sending him special gift

New Swansea City co-owner Snoop Dogg once thanked Cristiano Ronaldo after receiving a signed Manchester United jersey. The incident occurred in 2022, during the Portuguese superstar's second stint at Old Trafford.Ronaldo first caught the eye with Sporting during his formative years, prompting the Red Devils to prise him away in the summer of 2003. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spent six seasons with the English giants, winning nine trophies, including three Premier League titles and one Champions League.The Portuguese left Manchester United in the summer of 2009 to move to Real Madrid. After a nine-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, and a subsequent three-season run with Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo returned for a second stint at Old Trafford in 2021.The following year, the Portuguese superstar reached out to Snoop Dogg, and handed him a signed Manchester United jersey. Forwarding a post showing him receiving the gift, the American rapper shared a special message. &quot;Just supporting my guy @cristiano,&quot; wrote Snoop Dogg.Unfortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo's second stint at Old Trafford didn't live up to the billing. He had a fallout with former manager Erik ten Hag during the 2022-23 campaign, and ended up criticizing the Dutchman in an interview with Piers Morgan.Manchester United terminated his contract following the incident, and the Portuguese superstar went on to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Ronaldo currently plies his trade with the Riyadh-based club.When does Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expire?Cristiano RonaldoCristiano Ronaldo signed a new deal with Al-Nassr this summer that will keep him at the club until 2027. The 40-year-old's previous contract was due to expire this summer, and speculation was ripe regarding his next move.It was suggested that the player could sign a temporary deal with one of the participants at the summer FIFA Club World Cup, given that Al-Nassr wasn't among the group. However, the Portuguese superstar eventually put an end to the rumours by signing a two-year extension with the Saudi Pro League club.Interestingly, Ronaldo is yet to win the league since joining Al-Nassr. His only trophy with the Middle Eastern club is the Arab Club Emirates Cup, which he won in 2023.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 93 goals and set up 19 more from 105 games for the Riyadh-based club to date. The Portuguese has registered 938 games from 1281 games for club and country in his career.