Justin Kluivert dreams of playing for Barcelona despite idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo

The 17-year-old is Patrick Kluivert's son and is highly rated

by Rohit Viswanathan News 24 Mar 2017, 18:23 IST

Will Justin carry forward his father’s name in football?

What’s the story?

Barcelona legend Patrick Kluivert had a very successful career at Barcelona. The Dutchman scored 90 goals in 184 appearances and won a La Liga title with the Catalans during his 6 years at the club.

His son who is a promising young talent flourishing at Ajax wants to replicate what his father did and join FC Barcelona someday. Justin Kluivert very recently at the tender age of 17 made his debut for Ajax

Speaking in an interview with Goal.com he said, “My dream club is Barcelona, but English football is very good too. I like the Premier League a lot as a competition, I would like to play there. The player I admire most is Cristiano Ronaldo. Not just for his qualities, which are very obvious, but for the way he lives, what he eats and how he trains. His work ethic is a good example for me.”

In case you didn’t know...

Justin Kluviert has already scored his first goal for Ajax and has made 9 appearances so far for the club. The Ajax academy speaks very highly of him and think he could go to the very top. His father Patrick is currently the director of football at Paris Saint-Germain.

The heart of the matter

Kluivert definitely shows a lot of promise and it is very encouraging to see how high the player is aiming when it comes to which club he wants to play for in the future. The player admires Ronaldo because of the way he trains and takes care of his body.

Kluivert is well aware of his father’s exploits with Barcelona and how much he is respected in those parts. He is also aware of his currently being the director at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Premier League also intrigues the youngster and he wishes to gain some experience there before trying to earn his dream move to Barcelona. Just like his old man he also plays as a forward but has more flexibility to his game being able to play out wide as well.

Parallels of history

Rewinding 20 years from today, Patrick Kluivert had just been signed by Barcelona from AC Milan for a transfer fee of £8.75 million. He was 24 which gives his son about 7 more years to match his father’s achievement.

Author’s take

Justin Kluivert has to continue to perform and try to nail down a first-team place before thinking of a move to Barcelona. If he continues on the current trajectory there is no doubt he will someday play for the Catalans.