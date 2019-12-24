Juve want to sign Pogba in January, new club interested in Matic and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup - 24th December 2019

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer is under massive pressure to turn things around fast if he has to keep hold of his job as the Manchester United manager.

With shambolic defeats against lower-ranked sides, The Red Devils are expected to sign at least 2 players in January to change the playing style and ensure a good finish to the season.

On that note, we look at today's best Manchester United transfer news making the headlines.

Juventus offer cash + player deal for Pogba

Juventus v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

Paul Pogba is a serious January target for Juventus and the Serie A champions are willing to offer €60million + Emre Can to secure Pogba's signature, reports Tuttosport.

The report states that United are bracing themselves for Pogba's exit as the Frenchman is not convinced with the direction club is headed under Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

Manchester United currently sit 8th in the Premier League table with 25 points from the first 18 matches. This is United's worst league start in the Premier League era and despite that, there are no signs of a managerial change or major transfer activity in January.

Solskjaer is keen on bringing a midfielder in January and Juventus believe if they offer the right amount along with Emre Can they can strike a deal that would see the French World Cup star move to Italy next month.

Man United to offer £200k-per-week for Haaland

Erling Haaland in Norway's U19 Men Photocall

If reports from Sky Sports are to be believed, Manchester United are seriously considering a £200k-per-week salary offer for Erling Haaland next month.

According to the reports, Man United are ready to blow out their competitors and ensure Haaland's signature in January. It is believed that Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are the other interested clubs in signing Erling Haaland from RB Salzburg.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer's side has struggled to break down the oppositions and are suffering shambolic defeats after defeats.

Following the 2-0 loss to Watford, Man United are ready to spend big bucks in January to ensure they have the players and a competitive squad to ensure a positive second half of the season.

Galatasaray interested in signing Matic

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Nemanja Matic has been put on the list of players Manchester United want to sell in January and according to Turkish newspaper Fanatik, and Galatasaray are certain to make an offer for the Serb.

Since Solskjaer has taken over at Old Trafford, Matic has dropped in the pecking order (behind Pogba, Fred, McTominay, Pereira, and Lingard) and is seeking a swift exit in January.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, are struggling in Turkish league having amassed only 24 points from 16 games. The Turkish side are expected to part ways with Steven N'zonzi and Jean Michael Seri in January making a midfield signing their key priority.

It is reported that a bid in the region of £10-15million should force United's hands in selling the Serbian ace as Solskjaer's clearout is expected to continue during the January transfer window as well.