Juventud Torremolinos CF vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21st 2022

Sevilla return to action in the Copa del Rey as they take on Juventud Torremolinos CF at the Campo Municipal El Pozuelo on Wednesday.

Off the back of ending their five-game winless run, the Segunda Federación side will look to build on that result and cause an upset.

Juventud Torremolinos CF returned to winning ways in the Segunda Federación as they saw off Recreativo de Huelva 4-2 last Saturday.

Prior to that, they were on a five-game winless run, picking up one draw and losing four games in that time.

They have now turned their attention to the Copa del Rey, where they secured an impressive penalty shootout victory over Huesca in the first round back in November.

Meanwhile, Sevilla wrapped up their World Cup break with a bang as they claimed a resounding 7-0 friendly victory over FC Volendam.

They are now unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions, claiming one draw and three wins, including a 2-0 victory over Velarde in their Copa del Rey opener on November 13.

However, Sevilla have endured a horror run in La Liga, where they are currently 18th in the table after picking up 11 points from 14 matches.

Juventud Torremolinos CF vs Sevilla Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Juventud Torremolinos CF and Sevilla, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Juventud Torremolinos CF have managed just one win in their last six matches, picking up one draw and losing four since November.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions, picking up three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad on November 9.

However, Jorge Sampaoli’s men are without a win in four of their last five competitive matches, losing three and claiming one draw in that time.

Juventud Torremolinos CF vs Sevilla Prediction

While Juventud Torremolinos CF will be looking to cause an upset, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a significantly superior and more experienced Sevilla side. Given the gulf in quality between the two teams, we are backing Sampaoli’s side to ease to a comfortable second-round victory.

Prediction: Juventud Torremolinos CF 0-5 Sevilla

Juventud Torremolinos CF vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the hosts’ last five matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Sevilla’s last five outings)

