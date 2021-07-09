Juventude vs Atletico Goianiense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Juventude will welcome Atletico Goianiense to the Estadio Alfredo Jaconi on Sunday for a matchday 11 fixture in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Bahia on Wednesday. Matheus Bahia scored the game winner in the 79th minute.

Atletico Go and Sport Recife played out a 1-1 draw on the same day. Two goals in the space of three second-half minutes by Marcao and Arthur Gomes ensured that the sides shared the spoils.

That draw left the visitors in eighth place in the table, with 14 points secured from nine matches. Juventude are two points and five places below in the 13th spot.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Juventude vs Atletico Goianiense Head-to-Head

Atletico GO have two wins while Juventude have one win from the four games played between the two sides so far. One game has ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came back in September 2018 when a first-half penalty by Tony gave Juventude a 1-0 away win in a Serie B fixture.

The hosts are currently on a two-game losing streak, while Atletico GO have two wins from their last five matches.

Juventude form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Atletico GO form guide: D-W-L-L-W

Juventude vs Atletico Goianiense Team News

Juventude

The home side have midfielder Yago and forward Roberson sidelined with an injury, while defender Alyson Neves is a doubt for the visit of Atletico Go.

Injuries: Yago, Roberson

Doubtful: Alyson Neves

Suspension: none

Atletico GO

The visitors will be without the duo of Joao Paulo and Ronald Pereira, who have both been sidelined by injuries. There are no suspension concerns for coach Eduardo Barroca.

Injuries: Joao Paulo, Ronald Pereira

Suspension: none

Juventude vs Atletico Goianiense Predicted XI

Juventude Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcelo Carne (GK); Wiliam Mattheus, Rafael Forster, Vitor Mendes, Michel; Elton, Castilho; Paulinho, Wescley, Mattheus Jesus; Matheus Peixoto

Atletico GO Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fernando Miguel (GK); Natanael, Eder, Oliveira, Dudu; Gabriel Baralhas, Willian Maranho, Marlon Freitas; Arthur, Lucao, Andre Luis

Juventude vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction

Juventude have been impressive since their return to the top-flight and are capable of causing Atletico GO trouble. The two sides are almost evenly-matched across the board and are likely to cancel themselves out.

We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Juventus 1-1 Atletico GO

Also See: Fortaleza vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Shardul Sant