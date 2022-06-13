Juventude vs Santos prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

The Brasileiro Serie A continues this week and will see Juventude host Santos at the Estadio Alfredo Jaconi on Tuesday.

Juventude have struggled for form in the league this season. They were beaten 2-0 by Corinthians last time out, struggling to create any noteworthy chances to alter the result as they saw their three-game unbeaten run away from home come to an end.

The hosts have picked up just 11 points from 10 games this season and find themselves 19th in the table. They will be targeting maximum points this week as they seek to begin moving up the table and away from relegation.

Santos are not in much better form themselves, having run out of steam after a decent start to the league season. They played out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Mineiro in their last game, with Rwan scoring a late equalizer from the penalty spot.

The visitors sit mid-table in 10th place with 14 points from 11 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways this week and move up the league standings.

Juventude vs Santos Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Juventude and Santos. The hosts have won four of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won one more. There have been five draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which Juventude won 3-0.

Juventude Form Guide: L-L-W-D-L

Santos Form Guide: D-D-D-L-D

Juventude vs Santos Team News

Juventude

Felipe Alves, Edinho and Elton are all set to miss the midweek clash due to injuries, while Jean Irmer will also miss out with a suspension.

Injured: Felipe Alves, Edinho, Elton

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jean Irmer

Santos

The visitors have a couple of absentees ahead of Wednesday's game, including Kevin Malthus, Madson, Allanzinho, Augusto Galvan, Tailson and Jobson. Lucas Pires received a red card last time out and has been suspended from this match, while Leo Baptistao is a doubt after coming off injured against Internacional.

Injured: Kevin Malthus, Madson, Allanzinho, Augusto Galvan, Tailson, Jobson

Doubtful: Leo Baptistao

Suspended: Lucas Pires

Juventude vs Santos Predicted XI

Juventude Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cesar Ribela (GK); Rodrigo Soares, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster, William Matheus; Jadson, Darlan, Yuri Oliveira Lima, Chico; Vitor Gabriel, Isidro Pitta

Santos Predicted XI (4-4-2): João Paulo (GK); Felipe Jonatan, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann, Auro; Rodrigo Fernandez, Sandry; Lucas Braga, Vinicius Zanocelo, Rwan; Brayan Angulo

Juventude vs Santos Prediction

Juventude are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last five league games. They have won just one of six home league games this season and could struggle here.

Santos are on a six-game winless run across all competitions, with five of those games ending in draws. They have not won an away league game this season and may have to settle for a point later this week.

Prediction: Juventude 1-1 Santos

