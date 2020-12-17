Juventus 1-1 Atalanta: Player ratings for the Bianconeri as Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty miss proves costly | Serie A 2020/21

Juventus drew for the sixth time in Serie A this season after being held by a superior Atalanta side in a 1-1 stalemate at the Allianz Stadium.

Federico Chiesa's wonder goal in the first half was canceled out by Remo Freuler shortly into the second half. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved soon after.

In a game that featured numerous attacking stars, it was the goalkeepers who took center-stage. Both Wojciech Szczesny and Pierluigi Gollini made some fantastic saves throughout the night.

The draw leaves the reigning champions with 24 points from 12 games, three behind leaders AC Milan, who have a game in hand. On the other hand, Atalanta remain in eighth place.

Juventus Player Ratings vs Atalanta

Wojciech Szczesny - 9/10

If it hadn't been for Szczesny today, Juventus would've been pounded by Atalanta. The Polish custodian pulled off a string of saves to deny the visitors, reminding everyone of his world-class talent. A man-of-the-match performance from him.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7.5/10

Another solid game for the Dutchman, who neutralized Duvan Zapata, marking him like a shadow. In total, he made four tackles and three interceptions. The Netherlands international also completed 93% of his passes.

Leonardo Bonucci - 7.5/10

The veteran defender came up trumps again, showing his leadership qualities and excellent positional awareness to frustrate Atalanta. He won three defensive duels and made four clearances and interceptions apiece.

Danilo - 7/10

His offensive output was limited today. Defensively though, Danilo didn't put a foot wrong. He made three tackles and four interceptions.

Juan Cuadrado - 7/10

The Colombian contributed more to the attack than Juventus' two forwards. He was always looking to find an opening and constantly tried to win back possession in Atalanta's half. Cuadrado also made five interceptions, the most in the match.

Weston McKennie - 7/10

His energy and high-pressing caused plenty of problems for Atalanta. However, his passing left a lot to be desired once again, and he registered only 74% pass accuracy.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 7/10

There were times when Bentancur was overrun in the Juventus midfield. But then, he also assisted Chiesa with a simple pass and looked dangerous on the break.

Arthur - N/A

Arthur went off injured after just 27 minutes into the match following a collision with Cristian Romero. His exit was a blow for Juventus.

Federico Chiesa - 7/10

Chiesa finally got his Serie A account up and running for Juventus with a wonderful solo effort from just outside the box. Continued in the same vein with a superb overall performance in the attack.

CHIESA – GOAL! 🔥⚡



That was a screamer. Federico Chiesa puts Juventus ahead at Allianz Stadium with a great shot from outside the box.



That was huge. // 📲 @Nisrin_Juve pic.twitter.com/D1q0XYgIki — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) December 16, 2020

Alvaro Morata - 6/10

A poor game for Morata as he struggled to get service and even missed great chances in both halves of the match.

What was Morata thinking. He has missed a clear chance here 😅#JuveAtalantapic.twitter.com/Um5TC7q10o — Sport Centre (@Livestream_105) December 16, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo - 5/10

This has to be one of Ronaldo's poorest outings this year. He barely got a whiff of the ball and even missed a penalty in the second half which could've secured a winner for Juventus.

😱 Cristiano Ronaldo has penalty saved 😱 pic.twitter.com/4KZPuJZdAY — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 16, 2020

Substitutes

Adrian Rabiot - 6/10

Another bog-standard performance from the French midfielder, who replaced the injured Arthur, but offered little. He didn't even try to close down Freuler in the build-up to the German's equalizer.

Paulo Dybala - N/A

Dybala came on too late to be marked for his performance.