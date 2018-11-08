Juventus 1-2 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops

Mosope Ominiyi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.86K // 08 Nov 2018, 12:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juan Mata wheels away to celebrate his late equaliser, but there was more to come...

Two late goals courtesy of Juan Mata and an Alex Sandro own goal were enough for Manchester United to snatch all three points away in Turin against a wasteful Juventus side.

After a disappointing home display on matchday three, the Red Devils needed a response and did so without Romelu Lukaku - left at home in Manchester after sustaining a muscle injury.

It seemed poetic that Cristiano Ronaldo would be the man to settle the two sides, having broken the deadlock after 65 minutes. However, the hosts' lack of a clinical edge ultimately came back to haunt them late on. With all of that in mind, who flourished while others struggled in a crunch group stage clash?

#5 Flop: Jesse Lingard

Lingard tussling with Juventus' fullback Alex Sandro in a battle for possession - which he regularly lost

Made his first start since United's cup defeat by Derby in September and you could certainly tell during the early exchanges.

Worked hard out of possession but was effectively swarmed by both Alex Sandro and Giorgio Chiellini whenever he appeared threatening around the box. Kept dropping increasingly deeper in an attempt to receive possession in the middle third, but his attacking runs in-and-around the box were not good enough for his teammates to trust him with the ball.

Isolated and unsurprisingly replaced with 20 minutes to play, you could see the difference between himself and Marcus Rashford just minutes after he was introduced. Perhaps harsh, he warrants an inclusion here particularly after failing to justify Jose Mourinho's faith to start him over Rashford or other attacking alternatives.

1 / 5 NEXT