Juventus 1-2 Manchester United: 5 Takeaways from the game

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 215 // 08 Nov 2018, 15:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United came up against Juventus at Turin.

Juventus came into the game sitting pretty on top of Group H after winning all three previous games and looked to confirm qualification to the next round tonight whereas Manchester United needed to get something out of the game. With Valencia winning earlier, there was pressure on Jose Mourinho's side to produce a result.

Manchester United started the match differently compared to the way they did at Old Trafford and looked to take the game to Juventus. Allegri's side had all the possession and saw more of the ball with United relying on counters to trouble the opposition. There were no genuine chances in the first half an hour of the game to trouble either goalkeeper.

Cuadrado hit a low driving shot from a half-chance drawing a good save from David de Gea which was immediately followed by a Sami Khedira's shot which hit the side of the post. Towards the end of the first half, Chiellini created a chance from a corner but could not score from it. Overall it was a half dominated by the Italian side and both the teams went into the break goalless.

The second half started frantically as Paulo Dybala tried a curler from outside the box, but his shot struck the crossbar. The deadlock broke after Cristiano Ronaldo came up with a brilliant volley to score his first goal in the Champions League for Juventus. Pjanic could have doubled the lead immediately, but De Gea denied him in goal.

Juventus were made to rue their missed chances when substitute Mata equalized for the visitors from a free kick. Minutes later from another free kick, Juventus scored an own goal and United walked away with all three points.

Let us have a look at the five takeaways from the game:

#5 United's fragile defence

Despite a win, United defended rather loosely

Manchester United has been poor defensively this season, and it reflected in the game as well. The United centre-back pairing of Smalling and Lindelof had a good game but the overall defence was not up to the mark.

In the first half, Juventus was better in every regard and created few decent chances of their own, the most noteworthy being the Sami Khedira's shot which hit the post. Lindelof looked better in parts in that half, but in the second half, the defence was torn apart.

Dybala hit the crossbar in the second half, but once Ronaldo opened the scoring, Juventus went rampant and could have scored three-four goals more only to be denied by David de Gea every time. Though United won at the end, it will be a long day against City in the weekend if the defence doesn't turn up that day.

1 / 5 NEXT