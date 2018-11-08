Juventus 1-2 Manchester United: As it happened

Arslan Hyder FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 356 // 08 Nov 2018, 13:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus only needed a point to secure their position in the last 16 of the competition while a win would have guaranteed them the top spot. Meanwhile, Valencia's win against Young Boys meant they moved a point ahead of Manchester United in the group table. In the final game of the group stage, Valencia will be hosting United but first, let's see how this one panned out.

First half

The ref blew his whistle and off we went! Contrary to what most people assumed, United started the game strongly; they seemed on the same page as Juventus. Pogba started in a very advanced role with Herrera dropping in front of the defence. The first real chance of the game came to Juventus when Dybala pulled the ball back to Ronaldo in the penalty box but United scraped the ball away.

United were transitioning the ball up the pitch really well at their own pace but were being denied spaces in the final third of the pitch by a watertight Juventus defence. Halfway into the first half and Juventus started moving into the driving seat of the match.

Thirty minutes into the game and neither side managed to record a shot on goal. Cuadrado twisted and turned before attempting a cross which got deflected off Matic and turned towards the goal, well saved by De Gea. A low cross by Ronaldo fell comfortably to an unmarked Khedira inside the penalty box who dragged it wide to hit the foot of the post. Juventus shifted up the gear in the final moments of the first half. The red devils seemed to be hanging by a thread.

The referee blew his whistle and brought the game to a halt.

Half-time: Juventus 0-0 Manchester United

Second half

Juventus got us underway for the second half in the Allianz stadium. Dybala shifted the ball to his left at the edge of the United penalty box and generated all his might to curl the ball only to hit the crossbar, De Gea couldn't even move. He put enough curl on it to rotate the earth but a little more dip and that would have ended in the back of the net.

Spectacular, absolutely spectacular! A beautifully timed lob pass by Bonucci was exceptionally complemented by Ronaldo who timed his run to perfection to hit a thunderous first-time volley past De Gea. Ronaldo ended his Champions league drought and what an astonishing way to do so.

Juventus could have easily been up by two goals. Ronaldo dropped his shoulder to cut inside taking the two defenders out of the game before passing it on to Cuadrado who violently blasted it over the goal. Juventus seemed very desperate to finish their end of the business in the group.

Five minutes were left and United started piling up the pressure over Juventus and earned a free kick right at the edge of the Bianconeri's penalty box. Mata stepped up to dispatch a beautifully curled ball over the Juventus wall into the back of the net far away from Szczesny's reach. All square in Milan.

It was the 90th minute and Young swept a freekick into the Juventus penalty box which Szczesny tipped against Bonucci which then bounced off Alex Sandro before finally settling inside the goal.

The ref blew his whistle for the final time and United had pulled off a coup, defeating the Italian giants on their home turf!

Full time: Juventus 1-2 Manchester United

The result means United have settled into the second position of Group H, just two points behind the leaders Juventus. This group is still up for grabs with its fate depending on the final two games.