Juventus 1-3 AS Roma: Five talking points | Serie A 2019-20

Juventus lifted an unprecedented ninth consecutive Scudetto but lost the final game of the season as Roma outclassed the champions 3-1 to win against them on road for the first time since 2011.

Gonzalo Higuain put the hosts ahead early on, but the Giallorossi fought back with Nikola Kalinic and Diego Perotti netting apiece before the half-time whistle and the latter then added another one after the break.

Both teams had the upcoming European games in mind, so made plenty of changes to the lineup, but Roma appeared to be the only side taking the game seriously with Juventus sloppy and lethargic once again.

Even though the consequences of the clash were minimal, there's plenty of talking points to discuss. Here are the five major points:

#1 Roma's frailty at set-pieces gift Juventus the opener

Juventus were served the opener on a plate by Roma

AS Roma haven't been the most robust defensively, not particularly so at set-pieces. So the old phantom looked to have come back to haunt the visitors as early as the fifth minute when Gonzalo Higuain put the Old Lady ahead from a corner.

Serie A 🇮🇹

Gol de Juventus

Higuaín ⚽

pic.twitter.com/MWwLNDNyBv — Futbol 12 (@Futbol1218) August 1, 2020

Adrian Rabiot flicked at the near post for Higuain to open the game's ledger with a simple toe-poke beyond Fuzato. Once again, the Giallorossi left acres of space at the back as there was no one to keep the Argentine in check, making it all too easy for him.

#2 Juventus toothless without Ronaldo & Dybala

Advertisement

Juventus mustered just only four shots on target out of 12!

With the all-important Champions League clash against Lyon coming up next week, Maurizio Sarri decided to rest both Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala for the clash, and that effectively rendered the Bianconeri toothless, who struggled to create meaningful chances after the opening goal.

The intent was desperately lacking from the hosts arguably due to the bare minimum consequences. Debutant Luca Zanimacchia was electric on the left flank, but Higuain and Bernardeschi were well off the pace and only tested Roma from a distance. Adrian Rabiot, who was subject to some rash challenges, was taken off in the 51st minute, and that diminished Juventus' creative influence further.