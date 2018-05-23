Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Juventus XI who played for their rivals

    Juventus have signed many players who used to play for their rivals. So much so that they can a have a team of their own.

    Sarthak Singh
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 17:48 IST
    423

    Juventus v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A
    Juventus have made winning a habit which has proved to be too strong to break for any team in Itlay.

    Juventus are right now in the 7th heaven having won their 7th straight Serie A and by doing so they have managed to become the first in Europe to do so and step up a precedent not managed by anyone. Not only this they also become the first team to win consecutive win 4 consecutive domestic doubles as they defeated AC Milan in the Copa Italia final.

    Their foundation for their success was laid down by their former captain and player Antonio Conte who helped the Turin giants win their first Serie A of this unprecedented seven. The Chelsea manager won 2 more Serie A with the club and laid down a winning foundation with Juventus.

    This winning mentality has been taken to new heights by master tactician Massimiliano Allegri. But a large part of this success also goes to how the transfers have been handled by the Juventus Board consisting of Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved and Guiseppe Marotta.

    Under their management, the Old Lady has become an expert in signing free agents namely Pirlo, Alves, Khedira and most probably Can will follow soon. They have not been shy of spending money when needed.

    Many of the players they have signed have played for their rivals and this has been crucial for Juventus success and here a team of players who have played for their rivals since the turn of the century.

    Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczęsny (Roma)

    Barcelona v Roma - UEFA Champions League - Group E - Camp Nou
    In 2016-17 Szczesny kept most clean sheets in Serie A for Roma.

    The former Arsenal goalkeeper made the switch to the Allianz Stadium last summer for a fee of €12.2 million. He also had previous experience of the Serie A with AS Roma. The Polish international spent 2 seasons on loan at Roma.

    In 2015 the signing of Peter Cech from Chelsea meant that his opportunities at the Emirates were further limited. In his first season at the club, he helped the Giallorossi finish 3rd in Serie A. The next season Arsenal again agreed to loan him to Roma and he had the most clean sheets in Serie A that season as they finished 2nd with 87 points.

    This season he has been mainly an understudy to the legendary Gianluigi Buffon, but when given chances he has been impressive and it is likely that he will be a regular for Juventus next season.

    His performances in December were very impressive as he was named the club's player of the month. This season he won the Coppa Italia and the Serie A with Juventus.





    Serie A 2017-18 Juventus FC Football AS Roma Football Gonzalo Higuaín Mattia de Sciglio
    Page 1 of 6 Next
