Juventus 2-0 Roma: Player ratings as Bianconeri move up to third in Serie A

Juventus came into the game looking to extend their five-game winning streak in all competitions and close the gap on Serie A leaders AC Milan.

Their visitors AS Roma, on the other hand, were looking to continue in their surprise title charge and recover from their bizarre exit from the Coppa Italia at the hands of Spezia.

Juventus since the loss to Inter on 18th January:



Win vs Napoli ✔️

Win vs Bologna ✔️

Win vs Spal ✔️

Win vs Sampdoria ✔️

Win vs Inter ✔️

Win vs Roma ✔️



6 Games.. 6 Wins.. 14 Goals scored.. 1 Goal conceded. 5 Clean sheets. 100% Win record.. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zJKmPu16lU — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) February 6, 2021

Roma controlled proceedings in the early stages of the game against Juventus, but found themselves behind after a wonder strike from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paulo Fonseca's men were even more threatening in the second half as they continually probed and ran at the Juventus defence.

However, all their hard work was undone when Roger Ibanez inadvertently turned the ball into his net to double Juventus's lead in the 70th minute.

Roma threw men forward in the dying minutes of the game, but the defending champions did well to hold on to both their lead and the clean sheet.

The result sees the two sides switch places on the league table. Juventus move up to third, five points off Inter Milan at the top of the table.

Juventus 2-0 Roma FT:



⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo

⚽️ Ibanez (OG)



Juve leapfrog Roma in the Serie A table to move up to third. pic.twitter.com/MUlyYshIzt — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 6, 2021

Juventus have a game in hand, though, and will be hopeful of winning it to further close the gap at the top.

Roma, meanwhile, fall to the fourth spot on the Serie A table, seven points adrift of AC Milan and three points ahead of fifth-placed Napoli who play later tonight.

Juventus Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczesny - 7/10

The Juventus shot-stopper had nothing to do for the first half as Roma had no shot on target. He was called on to work more in the second half, though, and he did just that. He made three comfortable saves to see out the game and secure the three points.

Danilo - 7/10

The Brazilian offered little both defensively or in the Juventus attack, but he was always on hand to provide an extra body in the box, and he repeatedly put his body on the line to block shots.

Leonardo Bonucci - 7.5/10

The Italian and his partner did a very good job of limiting the goalscoring chances of the visitors as he repelled wave after wave of attacks, forcing Roma to resort largely to shots from outside the box. He, unfortunately, came off with an injury in the dying minutes of the game.

Giorgio Chiellini - 7.5/10

The Juventus captain had the most touches, passes, and clearances for his side as he looked to ensure both the three points and clean sheet. He was in his characteristic composed self at the back all game.

4 - Juventus made their 6th clean sheets in the current Serie A campaign: in 4 of these six games Giorgio Chiellini was on the pitch. Captain. #JuveRoma — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 6, 2021

Alex Sandro - 7/10

The normally lively left-back had a fairly quiet evening by his standards as he could not offer much attacking wise. However, the Juventus full-back was diligent in his defensive duties, winning a joint team-high six ground duels before he was forced off with an injury at the 85th minute.

Arthur - 6.5/10

The Brazilian kept play ticking for his side, but was sometimes slower than the pace of the game. He was booked late in the first half for a challenge on Mkhitaryan.

Adrien Rabiot - 7/10

The Juventus midfielder was utterly dominant in the heart of the park, outstandingly completing all his passes in the game. He was very diligent in his defensive duties too winning multiple duels and tackles for his side.

Adrien Rabiot v Roma



▪53 Passes attempted

▪— 53 Accurate completed

▪— 100% Passes success



▪4 Tackles attempted

▪— 3 Tackles succeed (most)



▪1 Interception

▪3 Clearances

▪6 Recoveries



Good with/without the ball. pic.twitter.com/QIJaafYVO1 — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) February 6, 2021

Federico Chiesa - 6.5/10

Chiesa was another player who had an uncharacteristic quiet evening in attack, but he was solid defensively as he was on hand to clear the ball out of danger repeatedly. The Juventus forward was replaced by Bernardeschi late in the game.

Weston McKennie - 6.5/10

The American international was played in an unfamiliar left midfield position, so he struggled to impact the game. He was Juventus' first removal of the evening, coming off for Cuadrado in the 65th minute.

Alvaro Morata - 6.5/10

Morata provided the assist for the opener with a simple layoff for Ronaldo to strike. He faded off as the game wore on though as he had no shot all game before he was replaced by Kulusevski in the 65th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8/10

The 36-year-old proved age is just a number with an outstanding left-footed strike from outside the area to open the scoring.

He was unlucky not to get a second goal in the first half as he hit the woodwork.

He would have gotten Juventus' final goal of the game as well, as Ibanez turned the ball into his net before it got to his feet.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 16 league goals this season, only Robert Lewandowski (24) has netted more in Europe's top five leagues this term.



A killer finish from CR7. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Jw47RdMkAL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 6, 2021

Substitutes

Dejan Kulusevski - 7/10

The young Swede was rather passive when he came on for the final 25 minutes of the game but his sudden burst to life led to the second goal for Juventus. He sent in a deadly ball into the box that forced Ibanez to turn it into his own net.

Juan Cuadrado - 7/10

He played in Kulusevski for the cut-back that led to the second goal with a well-weighted pass around the Roma defence. He played only 25 minutes but was far more involved in the game than McKennie who made way for him.