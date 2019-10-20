×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Juventus 2-1 Bologna: 3 players who impressed and 2 who were poor | Serie A 2019-20

Rachel L Syiemlieh
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
83   //    20 Oct 2019, 16:55 IST

Juventus v Bologna FC - Serie A
Juventus v Bologna FC - Serie A

Following a two-week hiatus due to the international break, Juventus returned to Serie A action and resumed their defence of the league title as they hosted Bologna at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

The Turin giants established a 2-1 win over the Emilia-Romagna outfit thereby strengthening their place at the top of the table and extending their unbeaten start to the new campaign. The reigning Italian champions are currently unbeaten in eight games and have accumulated 22 points in the process.

Cristiano Ronaldo secured the opener for the Old Lady but an equaliser immediately followed courtesy of Danilo's half-volley six minutes later. A chaotic Miralem Pjanic goal in the second half was, however, enough to make sure all three points were won for the hosts.

Maurizio Sarri's men had previously knocked all the shine off closest competitors, Inter Milan, by beating them 2-1 before the international break. The Bianconeri now stand four points clear at the top of the Italian top-flight with the Nerazzurri set to play Sassuolo on Sunday.

In this article, we take a look at players who either impressed or flopped during the game:

Impressed: Gianluigi Buffon

Juventus v Hellas Verona - Serie A
Juventus v Hellas Verona - Serie A

Over the summer, Gianluigi Buffon made a sensational return to Juventus, which served as his home for seventeen years, following a one-year stint with Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint-Germain.

The 41-year-old goalkeeper had already established his status as a legend at the club but despite having nothing to prove to his supporters, he reinforced his position within the squad against Bologna by preventing the Bianconeri from losing points.

Buffon may have conceded a goal in the first half but the Rossoblu's equaliser could hardly be blamed on the Italian icon as Danilo's strike was far beyond his reach. He soon made up for the conceded goal by denying Paraguay forward Federico Santander's attempt at goal after his stoppage-time header for Bologna hit the crossbar. The ball rebounded off the woodwork to the forward, who pursued an overhead kick, only for the former PSG shot-stopper to put an acrobatic stop to the effort.

The save, which was the game's final act, undoubtedly helped the Old Lady keep all three points and was the highlight of Buffon's performance in what was an otherwise quiet and uneventful night for the Italian.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Juventus Football Bologna Football Cristiano Ronaldo Gianluigi Buffon Maurizio Sarri
Advertisement
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 8
FT LAZ ATA
3 - 3
 Lazio vs Atalanta
FT NAP HEL
2 - 0
 Napoli vs Hellas Verona
FT JUV BOL
2 - 1
 Juventus vs Bologna
FT SAS INT
3 - 4
 Sassuolo vs Internazionale
Today CAG SPA 06:30 PM Cagliari vs SPAL
Today SAM ROM 06:30 PM Sampdoria vs Roma
Today UDI TOR 06:30 PM Udinese vs Torino
Today PAR GEN 09:30 PM Parma vs Genoa
Tomorrow MIL LEC 12:15 AM Milan vs Lecce
22 Oct BRE FIO 12:15 AM Brescia vs Fiorentina
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us