Juventus beat Ferencvaros by two goals to one in a hard-fought victory on Tuesday to ensure a berth in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Myrto Uzuni opened the scoring for the visitors as the Hungarian side punished the Italians on a counter-attack. Following their opener, however, it was all Juventus.

Ferencvaros sat back and defended in numbers to shield their advantage. They looked disciplined at the back until Cristiano Ronaldo equalized with a fantastic piledriver from outside the box just before half-time.

Juventus upped the momentum in the second half but the Hungarian side kept hanging on. The game was decided late into stoppage time as Alvaro Morata came off the bench to score the winner for the Bianconeri.

Here are the five major talking points from the match.

#1 Alvaro Morata saves the day for Juventus

Morata after the final whistle

Alvaro Morata came on in the 62nd minute of the game for Paulo Dybala and ensured that Juventus secured a place in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

Morata headed in an inch-perfect cross from Juan Cuadrado in the dying minutes of the game to deny Ferencvaros a draw. The former Chelsea man also came close to scoring earlier in the game when he the hit the outside of the post.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo opened his UCL account for this season with a banger

Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Ferencvaros

Cristiano Ronaldo saved Juventus some grace as he scored a goal just before half-time to grab an equalizer for his side. The Portugal international cut inside and struck an effort from his weak foot past Denes Dibusz.

The 35-year-old missed Juventus' last two fixtures against Barcelona and Ferencvaros after he tested positive for the coronavirus. However, he announced his return to the competition with a fantastic goal from outside the box to change the tide in favor of the Old Lady.