Juventus 2-1 Ferencvaros: Player ratings as Alvaro Morata's late strike sends hosts through | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Alvaro Morata scored at the death to send Juventus into the Champions League Round of 16 with a 2-1 win against Ferencvaros in Turin.

Myrto Uzuni opened the scoring to give the Hungarian champions a shock lead, but Cristiano Ronaldo restored parity with a brilliant strike before the break. The Bianconeri huffed and puffed in search of a winner, before substitute Alvaro Morata headed down Juan Cuadrado's cross to seal the three points.

Juventus are joined by Barcelona in earning passage to the next round from the group. However, both teams have two more games to go, including a potential top-spot decider at the Camp Nou.

Juventus Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczesny - 7/10

It was quite an easy night for the Polish custodian. He was barely tested in the match besides the moment where Uzuni scored, which he could've done nothing about.

Cuadrado was the architect of both of Juve's goals

Juan Cuadrado - 8/10

It was an excellent performance from the marauding Colombian as he assisted both Juventus goals on the night. His cross for Morata's winning goal, particularly, was sublime, after he sprinted a couple of yards in the buildup.

Cuadrado with another clutch moment with that assist- he’s had so many of these over the years, a very underrated Juve player — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) November 24, 2020

Danilo - 6.5/10

Starting as a centre-back today in the absence of veterans Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo looked fine. He completed 90% of his passes, won five aerial duels, made three clearances, and four interceptions.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

The Dutchman was beaten in the air in the buildup to Uzuni's opening goal, but was unbeatable on the ground. He produced two excellent blocks in both halves, and also completed 93% of his passes.

Alex Sandro - 6.5/10

Sandro exchanged some good passes with Cuadrado, even providing two key passes. However, his best performance came in the defensive aspect, as he made three tackles and five interceptions. The fact he won seven aerial duels, the most in the game, is a testament to his prowess in the air.

Weston McKennie - 6/10

A first start in the Champions League for the young American, but he wasn't able to commemorate the occasion with anything special. He even failed to test the visitors altogether, mustering zero shots in the match.

🇺🇸 Weston McKennie starts for Juventus today.



🇮🇹 He's the first U.S. international to start a UCL game for an Italian club. — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) November 24, 2020

Rodrigo Bentancur - 6.5/10

Bentancur got really unlucky today, as he came really close to scoring on two occasions. His second effort, from outside of the box, was even tipped over the bar by Denes Dibusz. It would've been some goal.

Arthur - 7/10

Arthur showed tremendous work-rate for Juventus, as he made the most passes (58) and most touches (63) in the first half. His tireless runs always gave the Ferencvaros defenders massive headaches.

Federico Bernardeschi - 7/10

It was another good performance from him. The Italian appears to be improving under Pirlo at Juventus. He looked menacing and tried a couple of shots, one of which even hit the post.

Paulo Dybala - 6/10

Andrea Pirlo almost ended up regretting the decision to start Dybala instead of the in-form Morata. The Argentine had another stinker for Juventus and struggled to test the Ferencvaros goalkeeper.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8/10

Mr. Champions League was on target again, thumping home a powerful low-drive in the first-half for his 131st goal in the competition, and his first this season. However, he was quiet for most of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 36 goals in 35 games in 2020.



He turns 36 in February 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tNl4W42Ic8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 24, 2020

Substitutes

Morata made the difference for his side again, scoring his fifth goal of this UCL season

Alvaro Morata - 8/10

The Spaniard continued his prolific return for Juventus with another goal. He netted in the second minute of stoppage time to secure a huge victory for the Biaconeri.

Alvaro Morata in this year's #UCL:



⚽️⚽️ vs Dynamo Kyiv - away

❌ vs Barcelona - home

⚽️⚽️ vs Ferencvaros - away

⚽️ vs Ferencvaros - home



He’s in fine form in front of goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hHfIQwta8G — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 24, 2020

Adrian Rabiot - 6.5/10

He didn't get much time to influence the match and even got ahead of his skis at times, conceding two free-kicks.

Aaron Ramsey - 7/10

Ramsey was brought on to inject some drive in the midfield and he did exactly that. He worked the ball around well with quick and incisive passes.

Dejan Kulusevski - 5.5/10

Kulusevski made just five passes in 30 minutes after being subbed on for Juventus, which should tell you everything about his game today.

Federico Chiesa - 7.5/10

The former Fiorentina winger brought urgency and guile to the flanks for Juventus, even creating two good chances for Bentancur and Morata.