Juventus 2-1 Lokomotiv Moscow: 3 Reasons why the Bianconeri clinched a comeback win | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Two goals in two minutes from Paulo Dybala stole the show in Turin

A late rush of two goals in two minutes from the Argentine Paulo Dybala handed Juventus a pivotal win over Lokomotiv Moscow in Turin. The win puts them level on points with Atletico Madrid, but ahead of the Spanish side on goal difference.

The entire game can be described in perhaps just one line - Juventus attacked and the visitors defended resolutely. Apart from a few minutes, that line would be true for most of the game.

Juventus conceded from possibly Lokomotiv's only real chance of the game coming from a counter-attack that saw Aleksey Miranchuk score after Joao Mario's shot was parried by Wojciech Szczesny into his path. The Old Lady then began to chase the game almost relentlessly, but Lokomotiv kept them at bay for as long as possible.

It was beginning to look like they would hold out to the end when Dybala struck twice to sink any hopes they had before that.

#1 Magical minutes from Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala made all the difference for Juventus against Lokomotiv Moscow

The hosts struggled to create many clear cut chances in the game but with the introduction of Gonzalo Higuain at half-time, Dybala switched to a deeper position that allowed him to become more involved with play.

As the game progressed he started to find little pockets of space and began to threaten the Lokomotiv defensive unit. The highlight came in the two minutes between the 77th and 79th where Dybala scored a scorcher from outside the box to bring his team level and scored his second following up on a shot taken from distance by Alex Sandro and parried into his path by the goalkeeper.

They were both sublime finishes in different ways, but for the first time in a long time, Dybala has shown his ability to take a game by the scruff of its neck and drag his team across the line.

