Juventus 2-1 Torino: 5 Talking points as the Bianconeri secure a come-from-behind derby win | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus continued their dominance in the Derby della Mole, scoring twice in the last 13 minutes of the game to secure a 2-1 win over Torino in the 2020-21 2020-21 Serie A.

Torino broke the deadlock in the ninth minute through defender Nicolas Nkoulou, with the reigning champions spending most of the game trying to get back on level terms.

Weston McKennie levelled proceedings on the night for Juventus before Leonardo Bonucci scored at the death to secure all three points for the stuttering defending champions.

There was not much to take away for Juventus in the first 45 minutes, with Paulo Dybala's curler from outside the box on the cusp of half-time their only shot on target.

Dejan Kulusevski handed Il Toro a golden opportunity to double their lead in the second half, as his clumsy challenge on Karol Linetty resulted in a free-kick for Torino in a dangerous position. However, Ricardo Rodriguez's shot was blocked by the Juventus wall, and Andrea Pirlo breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Juan Cuadrado's excellent finish following a corner from outside the box was ruled out after a lengthy VAR check, as Leonardo Bonucci was deemed to be in an offside position when the ball went in.

The Colombian, however, provided a beautiful assist just 20 minutes later when his cross into the box was met by Weston McKennie's header after the substitute timed his run to perfection.

In the closing minutes of the game, Cuadrado produced another inviting cross from a similar position, and this time it was Bonucci who made the net bulge with a powerful header.

7 - In all the last 7 Serie A Turin Derby at home, #Juventus have always scored a goal after the 80th minute of play. Thrilling. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 5, 2020

On that note, let us take a look at the five major talking points from the game as Juventus and Andrea Pirlo remain unbeaten in the Serie A after a hard-fought win.

#5 Juventus fail to keep a clean sheet in the league yet again

Juventus vs Torino FC - Serie A

Juventus have conceded a joint-low eight goals in ten Serie A games this season, but clean sheets have been too few and far between. The Bianconeri managed a shutout in their opening league fixture of the campaign back in September, but their only other clean sheet since then came in the 2-0 win over Cagliari last month.

Juventus have been dealing with the absence of key players in defence since the start of the campaign, which might explain their struggles in the defensive third. However, against Torino, despite having two of their best centre-backs at the heart of the defence, Juventus conceded early.

The Bianconeri probably need to look for a right-back in the upcoming transfer window, as Juan Cuadrado is more potent further up the pitch.

#4 Profligate Juventus almost dropped more points

Juventus struggled to create chances in the final third.

Juventus did not look confident in front of goal against Torino. In the first half, they managed only one shot on target. They have grown overly reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been involved in roughly 50% of all their goals this season.

Ronaldo notched up his 750th goal for club and country in midweek but drew a blank against Torino. And Juventus almost dropped more points because of that.

𝟕𝟓𝟎 goals, 𝟕𝟓𝟎 happy moments, 𝟕𝟓𝟎 smiles in the faces of our supporters. Thank you to all the players and coaches that helped me reach this amazing number, thank you to all my loyal opponents that made me work harder and harder everyday. pic.twitter.com/ZuS4GDOzeh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 2, 2020

Though the Bianconeri enjoyed roughly 65% possession throughout the game and found themselves in dangerous positions near the Torino box, they failed to make their chances count.

Only a quarter of their 17 shots were on target,and they bagged both their goals from set-piece situations rather than open play.

