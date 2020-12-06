Juventus 2-1 Torino: Player ratings as Leonardo Bonucci nets late winner | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus grilled out a hard-fought victory against their local rivals Torino on Saturday, as they beat them 2-1. Nicolas N'Koulou opened the scoring from a set-piece to put the visitors into the lead early on.

Juventus kept pushing in search of an equalizer, but the visitors were absorbing all the pressure. However, the Bianconeri finally found the goal they were looking for in the 77th minute. Weston McKennie scored from close range as he latched onto a perfect cross from Juan Cuadrado at the far post.

The game looked set for a draw, but Leonardo Bonucci had different plans. The Italian scored late into the dying minutes of the game to grab the winner for his side.

Here's how each player fared for Juventus in their deserved victory against Torino.

Juventus Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczesny - 6.5/10

Wojciech Szczesny was spectacular whenever called upon. He made quite a few outstanding saves in the opening half to deny the visitors of their second. Although he failed to register a clean sheet, there was nothing he could have done about Torino's opener.

Juan Cuadrado - 9/10

Juan Cuadrado had quite an eventful night for Juventus. His electric strike in the 59th minute was ruled out by VAR. Then, he went on to assist McKennie for Juventus's equalizer.

Following that, Cuadrado set-up Bonucci in the dying minutes of the game with an inch perfect cross for Juventus' winner on the night. He went on to create six chances for his side.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

Matthijs de Ligt was as solid as a rock at the back for Juventus. He combined well with Bonucci to deal with any incoming threats. De Ligt made 12 recoveries for his side. Moreover, he even won six duels throughout the game.

Leonardo Bonucci - 7.5/10

Leonardo Bonucci grabbed the winner of the night, as he headed one in after latching on to a floated cross from Cuadrado in the 89th minute of the game. His goal secured all the three points for Juventus. Apart from the goal, he was astute defensively as well.

Danilo - 6/10

Danilo endured a difficult night, as he was troubled on numerous occasions by Wilfried Singo. He was completely unsettled by the visitors, as he failed to contain the threat on the wings. Moreover, he was unable to produce anything going forward.

Dejan Kulusevski - 6.5/10

Dejan Kulusevski put in a substandard performance, as he failed to produce anything impactful in the final third. The Swedish international was unable to break the lines. Moreover, he failed to provide a reliable channel upfront.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 8/10

Rodrigo Bentancur orchestrated play for Juventus in the center of the park. He set the tempo of the game as he was in complete control of the midfield and combined well with Adrien Rabiot. He completed the most number of passes (74) in the game and even made 15 recoveries for Juventus.

Adrien Rabiot - 7.5/10

Adrien Rabiot did all the dirty work in the center. With Bentancur pulling the strings, Rabiot's job was to contain any outbreaks. The Frenchman won four tackles and seven duels throughout his stay on the pitch.

Federico Chiesa - 7/10

With Danilo misfiring on the left, Federico Chiesa had to take hold of the entire flank. He did step up to the occasion, but was unable to deliver the final product. Chiesa won eight duels, made eight recoveries and won two tackles throughout the game.

Paulo Dybala - 7.5/10

Pualo Dybala looked like his former self. He put an end to his run of disastrous performances with a well-rounded performance against the local rivals. Dybala created five chances for Juventus and looked threatening every time he stood to take the corner-kick. The Argentine floated in delightful crosses for his teammates to latch onto throughout the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6.5/10

It just was not Cristiano Ronaldo's night. Although he had his moments, he failed to create anything concrete. The Portuguese international was contained well by the visitors, who completely neutralized the threat he posed.

Substitutes

Aaron Ramsey - 6/10

Aaron Ramsey failed to make a substantial impact on the proceedings, as all his moves were well interpreted by the visitors.

Alex Sandro - 6.5/10

Alex Sandro was an upgrade over Danilo, who struggled throughout the game. The Brazilian was composed at the back and made some darting runs down the flank to create some problems for the visitors.

Weston McKennie - 7.5/10

Weston McKennie came on from the bench in the 71st minute to grab Juventus' first of the night. He latched onto a perfect cross from Cuadrado at the far post to level things for Andrea Pirlo's side.

Federico Bernadeschi- N/A

Came on too late to earn a rating.