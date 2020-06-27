Juventus' 2020/21 Adidas third kit leaked online

Images of Juventus' black and orange kit, along with the kit's jacket, have emerged online.

The kit is expected to be available for purchase in August 2020.

Juventus' third kit for the 2020/21 season has been leaked ahead of its release. Footy Headlines, a reliable source for unreleased football kits and apparel, have explained in detail the features of the Juventus shirt.

The shirt begins with a black crew-neck and Adidas' three iconic stripes are seen running from the collar till the end of the sleeves. Both sleeves bare black cuffs at the end. However, this is perhaps the least noteworthy aspect of this shirt.

The most striking design feature is a bold colour choice of orange and black. The rich shade of orange is contrasted with an abstract black print design all over the shirt. Due to the shirt being so bright and strikingly abstract, all text on the jersey is in white.

The left side of the chest features the relatively newly-designed Juventus 'J' with three stars on top of it. The other side features the white Adidas logo. Below both these badges appears the logo of their primary kit sponsor, Jeep. The Serie A TIM logo is placed on the right sleeve of the shirt. The shorts for the kit are also expected to be black and orange.

The Old Lady's third kit is expected to be available for purchase in August 2020, costing up to $90 per piece.

The Juventus third kit jacket retains the same abstract design as that of the third kit, but with a different colour. The design uses black and white as opposed to black and orange, and gets rid of the three stripes. This design runs all the way from the chest to the sleeves.

The torso area of the jacket remains black with a texture, offering zipped pockets on either side.

Juventus in pole position to capture Scudetto

After a season where Juventus appeared to struggle to adapt thoroughly to Maurizio Sarri's ways, they have returned to winning ways. With two wins in two Serie A games since the return of the league, Juventus have racked up a massive seven-point lead at the top. Star man Cristiano Ronaldo was on target in both of Juventus' wins and as was Paulo Dybala, who is having a phenomenal season.

Ronaldo found the back of the net in both of Juve's Serie A games since the restart

Scudetto challengers SS Lazio were in scintillating form prior to the lockdown. Ciro Immobile and co sit second on the table with a seven-point deficit, however, with an extra game in hand. Should they win that game — a home fixture against Fiorentina — they would be four behind Juventus.

The two clubs are set to clash in Turin later in July for a game that could have major importance in context of the Scudetto race.