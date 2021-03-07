Juventus 3-1 Lazio: Juventus Player Ratings as Alvaro Morata brace rescues Bianconeri | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus fought back from a goal down to beat Lazio 3-1 at the Allianz Stadium in an enticing 2020-21 Serie A clash.

A brilliant goal from Adrien Rabiot followed by a brace from Alvaro Morata helped Juventus cancel Joaquin Correa's early strike for the Aquile.

With a must-win game against Porto coming up in the Champions League, Andrea Pirlo made quite a few changes to his side, which included dropping Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench.

The absence of Ronaldo was acutely felt in the game's opening exchanges, as Lazio appeared more dangerous than the hosts and also grabbed an early lead. However, the reigning champions got themselves back into the game to clinch three vital points, which keep them alive in the Serie A title race this season.

On that note, are the ratings for Juventus players:

Wojciech Szczesny - 7/10

While there was little he could do to stop Correa's strike, Wojciech Szczesny made three vital saves to keep Juventus in the game.

Juan Cuadrado - 6/10

Correa was a thorn in Juan Cuadrado's face for much of the game, forcing the Uruguayan on the back foot at times. But Cuadrado came up trumps in his duel with the Argentinian. He also won all three of his aerial duels and completed 89% of his passes as well.

Merih Demiral - 7/10

It was an excellent shift from the Turkish centre-back, who expertly kept Ciro Immobile out of the game by marking him closely. Merih Demiral completed 96% of his passes and made four interceptions along with a game-high five clearances too.

Alex Sandro - 7/10

Alex Sandro communicated excellently with Demiral, preventing Correa from inflicting further damage on Juventus. Sandro won a game-high four aerial duels and five interceptions as well.

Danilo - 7/10

Danilo worked a nice opening with Dejan Kulusevski late in the match before heading a good chance wide. He completed four of his six attempted tackles and registered eight clearances, more than any other player in the game.

Federico Bernardeschi - 7/10

Federico Bernardeschi's new-found rich vein of form continued with an impressive attacking outing against Lazio. He created one good chance in the second half and made some excellent deliveries off set-pieces too.

Aaron Ramsey - 6/10

The Welshman struggled to stamp his authority going forward, but Aaron Ramsey salvaged some pride by winning a penalty.

Adrien Rabiot - 7/10

It was an excellent game for the Frenchman, who controlled the Juventus midfield and topped his performance with a first-half golazo, one of the best goals of the season.

Adrien Rabiot equalises for Juventus with a brilliant strike into the top corner 🚀 pic.twitter.com/qQJeDSknaO — Goal (@goal) March 6, 2021

Federico Chiesa - 7/10

Federico Chiesa should've won a penalty in the first half for forcing a handball from Wesley Hoedt.

Chiesa was visibly incensed, but it didn't deter him from having an impact in the game, assisting Alvaro Morata for Juventus' second goal. For the record, the former Fiorentina star could've had one himself had he not squandered a glorious chance.

📊 | Chiesa stats vs Lazio:



• 75%➖Passes completed

• 2/3 Accurate long balls

• 2/4 Dribbles completed

• 2/4 Tackles completed

• 2 Interceptions

• 1 Key pass

• 1 Big chance created

• 1 Assist



Masterclass. 🇮🇹🔝 pic.twitter.com/fYls4XSvsv — Nisrin (@NisrinJuve) March 6, 2021

Alvaro Morata - 8/10

Juventus' Man of the Match, Alvaro Morata had a fine outing against Lazio, producing one assist and scoring two goals, including an unstoppable finish to cap off a blistering counter-attack.

Alvaro Morata has been directly involved in 15 goals in Serie A this season (7 goals, 8 assists), already more than he registered with Atletico from last term (14).



He's had a hand in all three for Juve so far tonight. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/brHEX2H5Mk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 6, 2021

Dejan Kulusevski - 5/10

The Swede's poor form continued with a horrendous backpass which allowed Correa to open the scoring for the visitors. Dejan Kulusevski never recovered in the match after that.

Ratings of Juventus Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench for 70 minutes against Lazio.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6/10

Starting on the bench considering the upcoming clash against Porto coming up, Cristiano Ronaldo had little to do even after coming on in the 70th minute. However, he surely would have wished he was on the pitch when Juventus were awarded a penalty in the second half.

Arthur Melo - 7/10

The Brazilian jumped into the mix and brought some much-needed energy to the Juventus midfield. Despite only coming on in the 70th minute, Arthur Melo managed two clearances and a tackle.

Weston McKennie - 5/10

Once again, Weston McKennie had over 20 minutes in the game but made just two passes, completing just one.

Leonardo Bonucci - 7/10

The veteran Juventus centre-back came on for Chiesa in the 82nd minute, as Andrea Pirlo opted to tighten things up at the back to preserve his team's lead.

Alessandro Di Pardo - N/A

Alessandro Di Pardo did not spend enough time on the pitch to warrant a rating.