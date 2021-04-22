Juventus 3-1 Parma: Juventus player ratings as Alex Sandro inspires comeback win | Serie A 2020-21

A brace from Alex Sandro ensured Juventus moved to third in the 2020-21 Serie A table after a 3-1 home win over Parma.

Juventus came into this game off a 1-0 loss to Atalanta, while Parma were looking to end their four-game winless run.

Despite Juventus dominating proceedings, it was Parma who broke the deadlock, thanks to a 25th-minute free-kick from Gaston Brugman. Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro restored parity for the Bianconeri three minutes from the break with a brilliantly executed finish.

Juventus opened the second half with more intent and their constant probing was rewarded barely two minutes later. Sandro added his second of the game to turn the game on its head for the hosts.

Matthijs de Ligt completed the rout for Juventus in the 68th minute, handing Andrea Pirlo’s men their third win in four games.

Juventus are now third in the league standings, one point above Atalanta, who take on AS Roma on Thursday. On that note, let's have a look at the Juventus player ratings.

Gianluigi Buffon 5/10

The veteran shot-stopper had a relatively busy night, as he was kept on his toes by the visitors’ attack. He was completely beaten by Gaston Brugman as Parma took the lead.

Matthijs de Ligt 8/10

It was a terrific performance from the Juventus central defender. Matthijs de Ligt was imposing at both ends of the pitch. He finished with a game-high eight clearances, won four duels and registered a goal and an assist.

Alex Sandro 8.5/10

It was an excellent display from the rejuvenated full-back. After struggling in recent weeks, Sandro appears to have found his feet as he almost singlehandedly set up Juventus' win. Sandro started the hosts' comeback with a 43rd-minute strike before doubling his tally in the second half.

Leonardo Bonucci 6.5/10

It was a decent performance from the veteran defender. He did well to snuff out any threat Parma posed in attack and was very accurate with his passing. Bonucci finished the game with three ground duels, one interception and completed six of eight attempted long balls.

Danilo 6.5/10

Danilo was impressive on the right side of Juventus’ back four. He constantly marauded forward to join the attack and did well in tracking back to perform his defensive duties.

Arthur 6.5/10

Juventus’ midfield general on the night, Arthur seemed to be everywhere and barely put a foot wrong. He provided a shield in midfield for his defence and created a few chances at the other end of the pitch too.

Weston McKennie 6/10

It was an uncharacteristically quiet outing from the Juventus midfielder. Weston McKennie picked up a yellow card in the 23rd minute and never really grew into the game. He failed to make his mark on the game before he was hooked off in the 67th minute.

Rodrigo Bentancur 6/10

Rodrigo Bentancur’s struggles this season continued in this game, as he failed to make a telling impact. He was tidy with his passes but lacked the cutting edge Juventus needed at the centre of the park. Bentancur was replaced by Adrien Rabiot in the 76th minute.

Juan Cuadrado 7.5/10

Juan Cuadrado turned in a performance of the highest quality for Juventus. He was a menace to the Parma defence, as he kept their full-back Giuseppe Pezalla busy all game. The Colombian played a huge role in his team's win, as he assisted Juventus’ last two goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo 5.5/10

It was a night to forget from the Juventus superstar. Cristiano Ronaldo was partly at fault for Parma’s goal, as he failed to block the free-kick which flew right over his head. Nothing seemed to go smoothly for Cristiano Ronaldo in the Parma final third, as he appeared to have lost his scoring touch.

He was visibly frustrated, as he missed a few glorious chances to get on the scoresheet. That led to him picking up a yellow card in the dying stages of the game.

Paulo Dybala 6.5/10

It was an impressive performance from the Argentine international. He constantly tore at the Parma defenders and easily glided through their tackles. Dybala linked up brilliantly with his frontmen and played his part to ensure Juventus grabbed all three points on the night.

Player ratings of Juventus substitutes

Dejan Kulusevski 5/10

The forward was brought in for Juan Cuadrado in the 74th minute but failed to make the game impact like the Colombian.

Adrien Rabiot 5.5/10

Adrien Rabiot was part of a triple substitution in the 74th minute. He replaced the struggling Rodrigo Bentancur and played his part to ensure Juventus held on to their two-goal lead.

Aaron Ramsey 5.5/10

With McKennie struggling to make an impact on the game, Aaron Ramsey was brought on to replace the American. Ramsey was neat and tidy with his passes and kept play ticking at the centre of the park.

Alvaro Morata 5/10

The striker was brought on with six minutes on the clock to try and steal a goal, but he failed to do that.

Federico Bernardeschi 5/10

He came on in the final three minutes of the game but failed to make a telling contribution.