Juventus 3-1 Roma: Player Ratings for the Bianconceri as they end the season in underwhelming style | Serie A 2019-20

Juventus finished their Serie A season with a 3-1 loss to AS Roma at home in Turin on Saturday. Gonzalo Higuain put the Old Lady ahead within the opening five minutes, but a header from Nikola Kalinic and a brace from Diego Perotti gave Roma a deserved win.

In the process, Roma also inflicted on Juve their first home loss of the Serie A season.

Adrien Rabiot's flick from a corner gave Higuain an empty net to shoot into, as Juventus got off to the perfect start. However, lax defending from a corner allowed Kalinic to equalise from Roma.

Danilo then clumsily brought down Roma's bright young winger Riccardo Calafiori to give Paulo Fonseca's side a penalty that was comfortably tucked away by Perotti.

The Argentine added a second in the second half, as a driving run from Nicolo Zaniolo ended with the young Italian finding Perotti in a great position inside the box.

Juventus had already wrapped up the Serie A title and rested several first-team players, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Matthijs de Ligt, Miralem Pjanic and Alex Sandro not featuring in the game at all.

It was clear that Maurizio Sarri had one eye on Friday's big UEFA Champions League clash against Lyon, where they have it all to do.

It wasn't the ideal way to warm up for that game, and there weren't many performances that screamed out to Sarri to ask him to watch for them ahead of the Lyon game.

Juventus in the end, finished just one point ahead of Inter Milan in the Serie A table.

Here's how each player fared in a disappointing outing for the Serie A Champions.

Juventus Player Ratings

Juventus were lacklustre on the night and fell to another league defeat

Wojciech Szczesny - 5/10

There was nothing that Szczesny could've done about any of the three Roma goals, but it was most telling that he got taken off in the 73rd minute, as Sarri had his eyes set on the Champions League clash against Lyon.

Danilo - 4/10

This game was a microcosm of Danilo's first season at Juventus, as he was largely ineffective going forward, and clumsy defensively. He conceded the penalty that helped Roma take the lead, as Roma debutant Riccardo Calafiori gave him the run-around.

Daniele Rugani - 4/10

Like Danilo, Rugani hardly covered himself in glory with a lot of his defending on the night. He was the one who was marking Kalinic on the corner that led to Roma's equaliser, before being caught flat-footed when Zaniolo ran at them to set up Perotti's second goal on the night.

Leonardo Bonucci - 5/10

The experienced Bonucci also looked to be playing well within himself, as the Juve body-language reiterated that their eyes were obviously on overturning the deficit in the game against Lyon in the Champions League in a few days.

Gianluca Frabotta - 5/10

The young full-back, making his Serie A debut, gave a rather decent account of himself, as he went up and down the flank with considerable ease. But he was troubled by the constant forward moment of Davide Zappacosta on Roma's right flank.

Simone Muratore - 4/10

He found it difficult to get into the game much at all, as Zaniolo pegged the Juventus midfield back at every opportunity. Muratore was overawed by the Roma press and could hardly get his passing game going.

Blaise Matuidi - 4/10

As an experienced head in the Juventus midfield, Matuidi hardly did anything to take the onus upon himself to drive his side forward, as it was another flat performance from the Bianconeri in the centre of the park.

Adrien Rabiot - 6/10

The Frenchman created Juve's first goal with a clever flick to tee up an easy finish for Higuain within the first five minutes of the game. He was composed on the ball throughout his stay on the pitch but was taken off very early in the second half.

Federico Bernardeschi - 4/10

The Italian hardly had any impact on the game going forward, mostly being a peripheral figure in it. He was also culpable for the third Roma goal, as Zaniolo dispossessed him far too easily in the middle of the park before setting up Perotti.

Luca Zanimacchia - 5/10

The young winger tried hard and had a couple of decent openings to shoot on goal, but was denied by an alert Daniel Fuzato in the Roma goal.

Gonzalo Higuain - 6/10

Took his goal easily from the Rabiot flick off the early corner, but got precious little service after that as he was reduced to potshots from distance.

Substitutes

Aaron Ramsey - 6/10

Had a couple of decent efforts at Fuzato's goal after coming on to replace Rabiot, but couldn't find the killer instinct that Juve needed to overturn their deficit on the night.

Merih Demiral - 5/10

After replacing Bonucci, he was unfortunate that his first act in the game was to deflect Perotti's shot past a hapless Szczesny.

Marco Olivieri - 5/10

Olivieri had one stinger of a shot with the outside of his right boot saved by Fuzato and generally looked lively on the pitch.

Carlo Pinsoglio - 5/10

Came on to replace Szczesny for the last 20 minutes of the game, in what was the most obvious indication that Juventus weren't most fussed by the outcome on the night.

Giacomo Vrioni - 5/10

The young striker made his Serie A debut, replacing Higuain for the final few minutes of the game.