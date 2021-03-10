Juventus 3-2 (4-4 agg.) Porto: Player ratings as Bianconeri are knocked out | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Juventus were knocked out in the last-16 of the Champions League for the second year running after losing out to 10-man Porto.

The reigning Serie A champions won the match 3-2 in extra-time, bringing the aggregate score to 4-4, but the Dragons advanced on away goals rule.

Sergio Oliviera's early penalty was canceled out by a Federico Chiesa brace, but the Portuguese struck a free-kick in stoppage time to bring his side level in the tie.

Just minutes later, Adrien Rabiot headed home a corner to put the hosts back in front, but they couldn't find another goal which would've seen them through as outright winners.

August 7, 2020:

Lyon knock Juventus out in the Ro16



March 9, 2021:

Porto knock Juventus out in the Ro16



Twice in seven months 🙃 pic.twitter.com/fhbjRNhANT — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 9, 2021

Porto eventually progressed into the quarter-finals and deservedly so, whereas the Bianconeri were left to ruminate another disappointing European campaign.

Here are the player ratings for Juventus:

Wojciech Szczesny - 8/10

An excellent performance from the Pole, who was unbeatable after Oliviera's penalty, making five saves to keep his side in the match. However, in extra-time, he couldn't keep out the Portuguese's under-the-wall free-kick.

Juan Cuadrado - 8/10

If it wasn't for Chiesa, the man-of-the-match award would've surely gone to him, for the Colombian played like a man possessed. He was the wellspring of excellent crosses, one of which set up Chiesa for his second goal, while another came off the crossbar.

Juan Cuadrado’s game by numbers vs. Porto:



160 touches

32 crosses!!

16 duels won

12 chances created!!

6 take-ons

6 tackles

5 ball recoveries

4 fouls won

3 big chances created

1 assist



Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side. #UCL pic.twitter.com/APCH4TjTqF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 9, 2021

Merih Demiral - 5/10

One word - disaster. Porto's high pressing threw him off right from the beginning and never recovered in the game. He was also guilty of conceding a penalty which seemed harsh.

Leonardo Bonucci - 6/10

The veteran centre-back showed excellent positional awareness during the early exchanges and even made a crucial block, but he faded in the match thereafter.

Alex Sandro - 6/10

He made a few good crosses but spent most of the time in his own half due to Jesus Corona's constant forays. Sandro, however, won eight aerial duels, a game high.

Aaron Ramsey - 4/10

No one even realized he started the match. Ramsey was so anonymous that the only time he was seen was at the time of his substitution.

Adrien Rabiot - 5/10

Very disappointing. Rabiot failed to control the midfield and was seen chasing shadows for most of the game. He scored from a nice header in extra-time which gave Juventus a small ray of hope.

⚠️ | QUICK STAT



With his goals against Lazio on Saturday and against Porto tonight, Adrien Rabiot has scored a goal in consecutive competitive matches for the first time since March 2016, while he was still at Paris Saint-Germain.



It's still not over in Turin!#JuveFCP #UCL pic.twitter.com/Qd2TCVG5nG — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) March 9, 2021

Arthur - 5/10

Static in possession and slowed down Juve's tempo by hanging onto the ball a tad too long.

Federico Chiesa - 9/10

He snatched the talismanic mantle from Ronaldo and produced his best performance in a Juventus shirt. Two goals and countless forays into Porto's box - Chiesa was simply unstoppable.

1999 - Federico Chiesa is the first Italian 🇮🇹 player to score 2+ goals in a UEFA Champions League knockout stage game with Juventus since Filippo Inzaghi, in April 1999 against Manchester United. Amazing.#JuveFCP pic.twitter.com/HIXjfTDyZr — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 9, 2021

Alvaro Morata - 6/10

Not a great night for the Spaniard, who missed a few good chances which could've taken the game in a different direction altogether. When he did score, it was rightfully ruled out for offside,

Cristiano Ronaldo - 5/10

So often the savior on nights like these, Ronaldo had an absolute stinker, with Porto keeping him well under wraps. His simple assist for Chiesa's first goal was the only highlight of his otherwise frustrating game.

For the first time since 2006, Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to reach the Champions League quarter-finals in back-to-back seasons.



Still no #UCL semi-final since joining Juventus. 😳 pic.twitter.com/GYCW7Yl8U5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 9, 2021

Substitutes

Matthijs de Ligt - 6/10

He kept the ball moving and completed 100% of his passes.

Weston McKennie - 5/10

The youngster conceded the free-kick which led to Porto's second goal.

Dejan Kulusevski - 4/10

Seemed like there was no point bringing him on as a substitute either.

Federico Bernardeschi - 5/10

He was booked right after coming on but assisted Rabiot's goal with an inch-perfect corner kick.