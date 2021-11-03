Juventus 4-2 Zenit St. Petersburg: Juve player ratings as Paulo Dybala fires Bianconeri into the knockout stage | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Juventus sealed their place in the knockout stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League with an emphatic 4-2 win over Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

The game sparked into life after just 11 minutes when Paulo Dybala opened the scoring to put Juventus ahead. However, the Russians hit back 15 minutes later, as Bonucci scored an own goal to level matters heading into the interval.

Juventus came roaring back in the second half. They scored two goals in 15 minutes through Dybala and Federico Chiesa before Alvaro Morata completed the rout in the 82nd minute.

The Bianconeri remain atop Group H, three points ahead of second-placed Chelsea, having picking up 12 points from four games. On that note, here are the Juventus player ratings from the game.

Wojciech Szczesny - 6/10

The Juventus goalkeeper made a few saves, but could do nothing about Bonucci's dinking own goal just before the quarter-hour mark.

Danilo - 7/10

The full-back was solid for Juventus. He constantly bombed forward on the right wing to join up with the attack, and also diligently fulfilled his defensive duties.

Leonardo Bonucci - 5.5/10

The veteran defender had a mixed evening for Juventus. Minutes after cushioning a header into the path of Dybala to help open his team's scoring, the 34-year-old inadvertently sent a looping header through his net.

Matthijs de Ligt 6/10

The Dutchman put in a decent shift at the centre of the park, winning four clearances, two interceptions and a tackle. However, he was all at sea for Zenit's second.

Alex Sandro 6.5/10

Like Danilo on the opposite wing, Sandro constantly marauded forward on the left side of the pitch, providing an additional option in attack. He was also decent defensively, winning two interceptions and a tackle.

Weston McKennie 7.5/10

The American midfielder was always on the move, showing great work rate once again. He covered a lot of distance, and created several goalscoring opportunities for Juventus. McKennie was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet, as he saw his shot crash into the post after a fine run.

Manuel Locatelli - 7/10

Calm and collected at the centre of the park. Manuel Locatelli was silky on the ball, keeping play ticking with his accurate distribution. The newly signed Juventus man was replaced by Arthur for the final tne minutes of the game.

Federico Chiesa 8.5/10

The Italian has been on song for Juventus this season, and continued his fine string of performances. Chiesa won the penalty leading to Dybala's second of the night before getting on the scoresheet to double Juventus' lead in the 73rd minute.

Federico Bernardeschi 8/10

Bernardeschi was a constant threat to the Zenit defence, thanks to his quick footwork and pace. He put in a superb performance on the left wing, constantly beating his marker, and was accurate with his crosses. He finished the game with a deserved assist before coming off in the 80th minute.

Paulo Dybala 9/10

Delivering a sensational individual performance, Dybala appears to have finally hit his stride for Juventus this season. He finished the game with two goals and created the final goal of the game for Morata. He was always a threat to Zenit, and could have finished the game with more goals to his name.

Alvaro Morata 7/10

The Juventus forward had a slow start to the game, as he failed to convert Dybala's low cut-back early on. However, he gradually grew into the game, and finally got his reward in the 82nd minute.

Player ratings for Juventus substitutes against Zenit St. Petersburg

Adrien Rabiot 5/10

He came on for the final ten minutes of the game, but made no telling contribution.

Arthur 6/10

The former Barcelona man was active on the ball after coming on in the 80th minute.

Daniele Rugani 5/10

The defender was handed just his second appearance of the season. He put in a fine five-minute cameo, making one clearance and blocking a shot.

Dejan Kulusevski - N/A

Coming on for the final eight minutes of the game, he had just two touches against Zenit.

Edited by Bhargav