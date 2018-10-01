Juventus' Best-Value transfers XI under Beppe Marotta

Juventus A v Juventus B - Preseason Friendly

Juventus' CEO Beppe Marotta announced on Saturday that he is leaving the club on October 25 after 8 years. During his stint at Turin, Marotta became one of the best and world-known transfer executives.

He is famous for his smooth operating skills which helped Juventus accomplish some exceptional player deals. In fact, Juventus signed footballers of outstanding quality, like Andrea Pirlo and Paul Pogba, for free of charge, thanks to the divine hand of Marotta. There are other instances that the Bianconeri paid only a minimal sum to bring quality players to Turin, for example, Arturo Vidal (€10.5millions) and Andrea Barzagli (€300thousands).

In the aftermath of his decision to leave the club, we take a glance at the best XI of marvellous footballers that Juventus signed for free, or almost free, during the Marotta years:

Goalkeeper: Neto (free)

Neto stayed at Juventus for 2 seasons

Marotta and Juventus brought Neto for no cost from Fiorentina in 2015. Even though he made only 22 appearances during the two seasons he stayed at Turin, the Brazilian was considered a decent 'plan b' behind the legendary Gianluigi Buffon.

The Bianconeri signed Neto as a free agent and they sold him on July 2017 for €6millions to Valencia.

Right Back: Dani Alves (free)

Juventus got themselves one of the world's best defender with zero cost

Alves shocked the football world when he announced his decision to leave his beloved Barcelona. He joined Juventus on a free transfer on July 2016 and made 33 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring 6 goals and delivering 7 assists.

He was a regular first team member for the Turin club which whom he was crowned Serie A champion and Coppa Italia winner in the 2016-17 season. Alves was also an integral part of the Juventus squad that reached the Champions League final on June 2017.

Alves left the club the same way he entered; as a free agent. He joined PSG on July 2017.

