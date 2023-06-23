Juventus asking price for Federico Chiesa identified as Liverpool prepare to launch bid: Reports

Juventus have reportedly set a hefty price tag on Federico Chiesa as Liverpool are considering a permanent move for the star this summer.

Chiesa, 25, has emerged as a potential summer outgoing for the Bianconeri due to his club's ongoing financial troubles. He has recently popped up on the Merseyside outfit's transfer radar as a result.

A right-footed inverted winger blessed with pace and directness, the Italian joined Juventus from Fiorentina on a two-year loan deal worth £8.5 million in 2020. After impressing in the black and white colors, he secured a permanent switch for £34 million last summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are prepared to let go of Chiesa for a bid of £52 million this summer. However, Liverpool are unwilling to splash more than £38 million for the player.

Apart from Jurgen Klopp's side, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing the 2020 UEFA Euro winner.

Should Chiesa join Liverpool ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign, he could prove to be a risky signing for them. He has registered eight goals and ten assists in just 2686 minutes of action in the last two seasons, missing 62 games due to a number of injuries.

Furthermore, the 41-cap Italy international would also struggle to cement himself as a regular starter at Anfield. While Mohamed Salah is irreplaceable on the right flank, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are already present to compete for a place on the left wing for the Reds.

So far, Chiesa has scored 22 goals and contributed 20 assists in 94 appearances across all competitions for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Liverpool told to dish out £34 million to sign American midfielder this summer: Reports

According to Fichajes, Valencia are willing to entertain bids of around £34 million for Yunus Musah in the ongoing summer transfer window. Liverpool and Inter Milan are keen to sign the 27-cap USA international.

Musah, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Mestalla, could prove to be a fine signing for the Anfield outfit. He would fill the void left by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain owing to his versatile style of play.

Should the ex-Arsenal youth player secure a permanent move to Inter Milan, he could emerge as a first-team starter. Both Nicolo Barella and Marcelo Brozovic are speculated to depart this summer.

Since making his professional debut for Valencia in 2020, Musah has established himself as one of the best midfield talents in the La Liga. He started 29 of his 37 appearances across competitions last season.

