Juventus confirm the appointment of former manager Massimiliano Allegri 

Juventus have confirmed the appointment of former manager Massimiliano Allegri, who has replaced the sacked Andrea Pirlo.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have re-appointed Allegri on a four-year deal, which will keep the 53-year-old manager at the club until 2025. Allegri is poised to earn €9 million per annum throughout the course of his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus decided to sack manager Andrea Pirlo just a couple of hours earlier, meaning the terms and conditions were already agreed between Allegri and the club.

Massimiliano Allegri was previously the manager at Juventus from 2014 to 2019. Allegri helped Juventus win Serie A in each of his five seasons at the club. The Italian manager also guided Juventus to two Champions League finals, unfortunately losing on both occasions. During his 5 seasons at the club, Allegri had a win percentage of 70.48%.

Massimiliano Allegri chooses Juventus over Real Madrid

According to the aforementioned source, Real Madrid were the preferred destination of Allegri this summer. However, with Los Blancos taking their time in announcing a replacement for Zinedine Zidane, Allegri instead decided to go back to Juventus rather than wait for an opportunity at the Bernabéu.

Despite his representatives meeting the Real Madrid hierarchy last week, Allegri chose to return to Juventus after the club had a disappointing season under Andrea Pirlo.

With a host of talented managers available to choose from, the Juventus board decided to sack Pirlo and replace him with Allegri. The Juventus legend struggled to secure a top-4 spot this season, with the team confirming European qualification only on the final day of the season.

Prior to Allegri's appointment, Juventus were heavily linked with another former manager in Antonio Conte following his split with Inter Milan a few days ago.

With Allegri's move to Juventus confirmed, Real Madrid will now be shifting their attention to bringing in Antonio Conte instead.

Juventus lost out on the Serie A title for the first time in 9 years, with Inter Milan winning the Scudetto comfortably. After Pirlo failed to win Serie A and couldn't take Juventus far in the Champions League, a sack was inevitable.

With the arrival of a reputed manager in Allegri, Juventus will be hoping that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo stays at the club for at least another season.

